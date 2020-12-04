Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Boeing Gets Largest 737 Max Order Since Grounding Last Year, Shares Surge 6%

Aditya Raghunath , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 04, 2020 2:40am   Comments
Share:
Boeing Gets Largest 737 Max Order Since Grounding Last Year, Shares Surge 6%

Aerospace company Boeing Co (NYSE: BA)'s shares surged in the regular and after-hours session Thursday as it bagged an order from Irish airliner Ryanair Holdings Plc (NASDAQ: RYAAY) for the 737 Max jet, the two companies announced Thursday. The 737 Max airplanes were grounded in March 2019 after two fatal crashes involving the line within six months.

What Happened: Ryanair has placed an order for 75 more 737 8-200 Max model jets, increasing its total order book to 210 airplanes — the largest order for Boeing 737 Max jets since the grounding. According to Bloomberg, after accounting for sizeable discounts, the order's list value tallies to $9.4 billion, approximately.

Ryanair and Boeing said a higher passenger capacity coupled with fuel efficiency, and environmental performance were the key factors that influenced the former's decision.

Micheal O’Leary, CEO of the Irish airplane company, expects the new jets to be part of Ryanair’s fleet sometime next year. He also remarked that the fuel efficiency and increased capacity with 197 seats could potentially drive down the airfares.

Why Does It Matter: In mid-November, the Federal Aviation Administration in the U.S. approved the Max airplanes for take-off. The 737 Max is making a comeback after 20 months.

Talking about restoring customer confidence in its aircraft, Boeing President and CEO Dave Calhoun said the company "remains focused on safely returning the full 737 fleets to service and on delivering the backlog of airplanes to Ryanair and our other customers."

"We firmly believe in this airplane, and we will continue the work to re-earn the trust of all of our customers,” Calhoun added.

Price Action: BA stock gained 5.96% on Thursday to close at $237.20. Whereas, RYAAY closed at $109.59, 2.8% higher.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (RYAAY + BA)

ROCE Insights For Boeing
Should You Find Epicenter Stocks To Buy Right Now? 6 Companies You Might Want On Your 2021 Watch List
Understanding Boeing's Unusual Options Activity
'Extreme Measures Of Sentiment': Stock Market Update For The Week Ahead
Will Boeing Or Airbus Stock Grow More By 2025?
7 Industrials Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: airlines Bloomberg Boeing 737 MAX FAANews Retail Sales Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com