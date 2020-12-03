Banadian Pacific Seeks To Build Vancouver-area Transload And Logistics facility

Canadian Pacific (NYSE: CP) wants to build a multimodal transload and logistics facility near Vancouver, and it's starting to canvass the broader community for input.

CP seeks to build the facility on land holdings that it owns, the railway said Wednesday. The facility would be adjacent to an existing intermodal rail facility in Pitt Meadows, British Columbia.

The railway has begun reaching out to First Nations groups as the facilitythe Katzie First Nation Traditional Territory. CP is also planning virtual open houses for the public to learn and provide feedback on the project, and it has a website: cplogisticspark.ca. More engagement will occur in 2021, the railway said. Environmental studies are also underway.

The project, which has the proposed name CP Logistics Park: Vancouver, would entail a 41-hectare facility with three major rail and transload components: an agricultural hub where Canadian agricultural products could be received by rail and transloaded into shipping containers for export; an auto compound to receive by rail North American-made automobiles for local distribution, including designs that could accommodate electric vehicles; and a liquid energy transload and rail facility that would serve the transportation fuels and ethanol needs for metro Vancouver.

"As Canada continues to seek sustainable ways to fuel our economic recovery, the CP Logistics Park: Vancouver would be a critical piece of infrastructure to keep Canadian goods moving, create jobs and build confidence in Canada as a strong and sustainable global trading partner," said CP President and CEO Keith Creel. "Moving goods by rail is environmentally sustainable, removes long-haul trucks from our publicly funded roads and highways, and ultimately reduces greenhouse gas emissions for the benefit of us all."

CP had alluded to developing facilities on its land assets during its third-quarter earnings call last month. The company has also been seeking to expand its export capabilities on both the West and East coasts of Canada.

"The project will ensure critical infrastructure is in place in Vancouver, Canada's largest trade gateway, to meet current and future demands of the Canadian economy," CP said. "CP Logistics Park: Vancouver will also help strengthen the critical link between Canada's farmers and markets in Asia."

