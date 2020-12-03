6 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After Hours Session
Gainers
- PagerDuty (NYSE: PD) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q4 and FY21 sales guidance above estimates.
- Cloudera (NYSE: CLDR) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results and issued Q4 sales guidance and FY21 adj. EPS and sales guidance above estimates.
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results and issued Q4 and FY21 sales guidance above estimates.
Losers
- Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ: ULTA) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results and Q3 comps were down 8.9% year over year. The company anticipates Q4 comparable-store sales will decline 12% to 14%.
- Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ: OLLI) shares are trading lower despite the company reporting better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- Marvell Technology (NASDAQ: MRVL) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results and issued Q4 EPS and sales guidance.
- Yext (NYSE: YEXT) shares are trading lower after the company issued Q4 sales guidance below estimates.
