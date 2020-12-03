Why Kirkland's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIRK) shares are trading higher on Thursday after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter sales results.

Kirkland's is a specialty retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday decor, framed arts, furniture, ornamental wall decor, fragrance and accessories, mirrors, lamps, decorative accessories, textiles, housewares, gifts, artificial floral products, frames, clocks, and outdoor living items. Its stores also offer an assortment of holiday merchandise in seasonal periods, as well as items that are suitable for gift-giving.

Kirkland’s shares traded up 23.84% to $19.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 52-week high of $19.98 and a 52-week low of 56 cents.