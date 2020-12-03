Why Splunk's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

Splunk (NASDAQ: SPLK) shares are trading lower on Thursday after the company reported third-quarter EPS was down year over year and worse-than-expected third-quarter sales results. The company also issued fourth-quarter sales guidance below estimates.

Splunk provides software for machine log analysis. Its flagship solution, Splunk Enterprise, is employed across a multitude of use cases including application management, IT operations, and security. The company has historically deployed its solutions on-premises, but the software-as-a-service delivery model is growing in popularity with Splunk Cloud.

Splunk shares traded down 19.21% to $166.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 52-week high of $225.89 and a 52-week low of $93.92.