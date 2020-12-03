Why Chevron, Exxon And More Oil Stocks Are Trading Higher Today

Shares of several energy companies are trading higher on Thursday as oil prices have gained amid OPEC+ output cut discussions. There is positive market sentiment following positive U.S. unemployment data which has also helped lift oil prices today.

Chevron (NYSE: CVX) is the second-largest oil company in the United States with the production of 3.2 million of barrels of oil equivalent a day, including 7.6 million cubic feet a day of natural gas and 2 million of barrels of liquids a day.

Chevron shares were trading up 0.61% at $90.41 at the time of publication on Thursday. The stock has a 52-week high of $122.94 and a 52-week low of $51.60.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company that explores for, produces, and refines oil around the world. In 2019, it produced 2.4 million barrels of liquids and 9.4 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day. The company is the world's largest refiner with a total global refining capacity of 4.7 million barrels of oil per day and one of the world's largest manufacturers of commodity and specialty chemicals.

Exxon Mobil shares were trading up 0.95% at $40.32. The stock has a 52-week high of $71.37 and a 52-week low of $30.11.

Baker Hughes (NYSE: BKR) now known as GE Oil & Gas was the division of General Electric that owned its investments in the petroleum industry. In July 2017, this division was merged with Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes shares were trading up 3.28% at $20.32. The stock has a 52-week high of $25.99 and a 52-week low of $9.12.

Talos Energy Inc (NYSE: TALO) is an independent oil and gas company primarily involved in offshore exploration and production. The company has its operations in the United States, Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. Revenue is generated from the sale of oil, natural gas and NGL quantities sold to purchasers.

Talos Energy shares were trading up 2.84% at $9.04. The stock has a 52-week high of $31.34 and a 52-week low of $5.