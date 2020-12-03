Market Overview

Why Sutro, Lumos And More Health Care Stocks Are Moving Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 03, 2020 1:09pm   Comments
Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ: SBRA) shares are trading higher on Thursday after JMP Securities upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Market Outperform and announced a price target of $24 per share.

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc is a health care facility real estate investment trust. The company operates one segment that owns and invests in health care real estate.

Sabra Health Care REIT shares were trading up 2.58% at $17.66 at the time of publication on Thursday. The stock has a 52-week high of $22.54 and a 52-week low of $5.54.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ: STRO) shares are trading higher after Stifel initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $25 per share.

Sutro Biopharma is a clinical-stage company developing and manufacturing therapeutics. Primarily focused on next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics — antibody conjugates, bispecific antibodies and cytokine derivatives.

Sutro Biopharma shares were trading up 2.69% at $16.79. The stock has a 52-week high of $19.18 and a 52-week low of $6.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ENLV) shares are trading higher after the company reported "positive" interim results of an investigator-initiated Phase II clinical trial evaluating Allocetra in severe COVID-19 patients.

Enlivex Therapeutics is an Israel-based development-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing allogeneic drug pipeline for rebalancing immune hyper-responses.

Enlivex Therapeutics shares were trading up 43.53% at $11.87. The stock has a 52-week high of $16.94 and a 52-week low of $3.59.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ: LUMO) shares are trading higher after Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and a price target of $32 per share.

Lumos Pharma is a biopharmaceutical company that develops treatments for cancer and rare diseases. It carries out both clinical-stage and preclinical research on a range of molecules that help the immune system fight off cancer cells.

Lumos Pharma shares were trading up 6.07% at $16.31. The stock has a 52-week high of $32.40 and a 52-week low of $6.74.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE: OHI) shares are trading higher after JMP Securities upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Market Outperform and announced a price target of $43 per share.

Omega Healthcare Investors is a health care facility real estate investment trust that invests in the United States real estate markets. Omega's portfolio focuses on long-term health care facilities.

Omega Healthcare Investors shares were trading up 2.12% at $37.63. The stock has a 52-week high of $45.22 and a 52-week low of $13.33.

