54 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVK) shares jumped 150% to $5.25 after gaining 7% on Wednesday. The company released quarterly results last month.
- Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ: LIZI) jumped 92.8% to $4.5525 after the company entered into in-car audio collaboration with Xpeng Motors.
- Nesco Holdings, Inc.. (NYSE: NSCO) shares climbed 51.7% to $6.60 after the company announced plans to acquire Custom Truck One Source for $1.475 billion. Platinum Equity Affiliate will also invest over $850 million into Nesco in exchange for newly-issued common stock at $5 per share.
- Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE: WDR) gained 49% to $25.34. Macquarie Group announced plans to acquire Waddell & Reed Financial for $1.7 billion.
- Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ITRM) shares gained 44.6% to $0.94 after RA Capital Management disclosed a 18.9% passive stake in the company.
- Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENLV) rose 28.2% to $10.60 after the company reported "positive" interim results of an investigator-initiated Phase II clinical trial evaluating Allocetra in severe COVID-19 patients.
- Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) gained 28.2% to $2.91 after HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced a $10 price target.
- Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZR) gained 26.4% to $22.78.
- Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ: ZS) jumped 25.6% to $184.41 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results. The company also issued upbeat guidance for FY21.
- WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ: WETF) gained 16.4% to $5.22.
- Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) climbed 16.3% to $164.88 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results and issued strong Q4 and FY21 guidance.
- Elastic NV (NYSE: ESTC) rose 16% to $138.97 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIRK) rose 15.4% to $17.95 after reporting Q3 results.
- Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ: OMER) shares gained 14.7% to $14.26. Omeros, last month, reported submission of its Biologics License Application to the FDA for narsoplimab in hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy.
- Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ: MIK) gained 14.4% to $11.73 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
- Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EVRI) shares rose 14.2% to $13.02. Roth Capital maintained Everi with a Buy and raised the price target from $20 to $21.
- Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc (NYSE: BBW) climbed 14% to $4.6850 after reporting upbeat Q3 results.
- Revlon, Inc. (NYSE: REV) surged 14% to $14.71.
- Snowflake Inc. (NYSE: SNOW) surged 13.9% to $333.44 after the company reported strong quarterly sales. Various analysts raised their price targets in the stock.
- Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) gained 13.7% to $7.29. Nano Dimension closed the earlier announced registered direct offering of 11,960,160 of its ADSs at a price of $5.00 per ADS.
- Embraer S.A. (NYSE: ERJ) shares rose 13.2% to $7.34.
- Trxade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDS) surged 12.8% to $5.56. National Securities initiated coverage on Trxade Group with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $15.
- Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ: CYAN) gained 10.7% to $3.0998. Cyanotech reported lower quarterly earnings last month.
- Okta Inc (NASDAQ: OKTA) climbed 10.4% to $253.99 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results. The company also issued strong FY21 estimates.
- Guess', Inc. (NYSE: GES) gained 10.2% to $18.61 after reporting a rise in quarterly earnings.
- Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIBB) surged 9.7% to $47.67.
- Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ORMP) shares rose 9% to $4.25. Oramed Pharma, on Wednesday, reported initiation of Phase 2 NASH trial of oral insulin.
- Longview Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: LGVW) rose 9% to $15.93. Butterfly Network, last month, announced it will go public through a SPAC merger with Longview.
- CIIG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ: CIIC) gained 9% to $21.42. Arrival, last month, announced a definitive business combination agreement with CIIG Merger via a SPAC deal.
- Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDMO) rose 8.6% to $10.32 as the company posted upbeat quarterly results.
- Landcadia Holdings II, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCA) gained 8.6% to $19.64 after declining around 7% on Wednesday.
- Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ: NAKD) shares rose 8.4% to $0.20 after declining over 8% on Wednesday. Naked Brand Group, last week, was granted 180-day extension by Nasdaq to regain compliance with minimum bid price rule.
- Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE: AHT) rose 8.3% to $2.5011 after gaining over 9% on Wednesday. Ashford Hospitality Trust, last week, said approximately 30% of the preferred stock eligible for exchange were tendered, resulting in issuance of approximately 38,388,760 shares of stock.
- XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE: XPO) gained 6.7% to $117.40 after the company announced plans to spin off its logistics segment into a separate publicly-traded company.
- China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAAS) rose 4.8% to $8.67 after declining around 5% on Wednesday. The company announced it shipped 70,000 steering units to leading Chinese OEMs and the North America aftermarket in the month of November.
Losers
- Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) shares tumbled 22.5% to $1.2250 after the company reported downbeat Q3 results.
- Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ: LE) fell 20.2% to $19.99 after the company reported Q3 results and issued a weak forecast for the fourth quarter.
- Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK) shares declined 19.8% to $165.19 after the company reported a wider loss for the third quarter and issued weak sales guidance for the current quarter. Stifel downgraded Splunk from Buy to Hold and announced a $160 price target.
- Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: DTIL) dropped 15.9% to $9.76.
- Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNKO) shares declined 12.1% to $8.35 after BMO Capital downgraded the stock from Market Perform to Underperform and lowered its price target from $6.5 to $5.
- iHuman Inc. (NYSE: IH) shares declined 11% to $22.51. iHuman, on Wednesday, released results for its third quarter.
- Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTH) fell 10.7% to $12.53 after the company reported downbeat quarterly sales.
- Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: OVID) shares tumbled 10.7% to $2.62. Ovid Therapeutics shares tumbled 56% on Wednesday after the company announced topline results from the Phase 3 NEPTUNE study of OV101 for the treatment of Angelman syndrome, showing the study did not meet the primary endpoint of change in overall score on the Clinical Global Impression-Improvement-Angelman syndrome.
- Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLN) fell 9.5% to $1.05 following a 22% surge in the previous session.
- SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPI) dropped 9.4% to $9.15 as the company priced its 3.5 million unit registered direct offering at $10.02 per share.
- Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDXS) shares declined 9.4% to $17.10 after the company announced a common stock offering.
- InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: NVIV) shares dropped 9% to $0.6370.
- Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MACK) fell 8.5% to $5.94. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals shares jumped 59% on Wednesday following a timeline announcement for a potential Onivyde milestone payment which was announced at a corporate presentation by Ipsen S.A.
- Mechel PAO (NYSE: MTL) fell 8.4% to $1.5482 after climbing 14% in the previous session.
- India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE: IGC) fell 7.9% to $2.0550 after climbing 23% on Wednesday.
- Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CATB) fell 7.7% to $1.9289 after jumping 28% on Wednesday. The company, last month, posted a loss for its third quarter.
- Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) fell 6.2% to $0.7581 after jumping over 23% on Wednesday. Sundial recently reported elimination of senior secured second lien convertible notes.
- Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHV) shares fell 5.3% to $7.19 after the company reported pricing of $15 million public offering.
- Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI) shares fell 5.1% to $23.09 after the company reported a 3 million share common stock offering at $18.50 per share.
