Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday

Before 10 a.m. ET Thursday, 185 stocks hit new 52-week highs.

Interesting Facts:

The largest company by market cap to hit a new 52-week high was Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG).

(NASDAQ: GOOG). Viveve Medical (NASDAQ: VIVE) was the smallest firm in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week high.

(NASDAQ: VIVE) was the smallest firm in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week high. Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NBRV)'s stock moved significantly upwards, trading 875.11% up to reach a new 52-week high.

During the first half-hour of trading on Thursday, the following stocks broke to new 52-week highs:

Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) stock made a new 52-week high of $1,847.20 Thursday. The stock was up 0.8% for the day.

(NASDAQ: GOOG) stock made a new 52-week high of $1,847.20 Thursday. The stock was up 0.8% for the day. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) stock set a new 52-week high of $1,843.74 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.81%.

(NASDAQ: GOOGL) stock set a new 52-week high of $1,843.74 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.81%. Nike (NYSE: NKE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $137.20 with a daily change of up 1.12%.

(NYSE: NKE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $137.20 with a daily change of up 1.12%. ASML Holding (NASDAQ: ASML) shares reached a new 52-week high of $459.22 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.72%.

(NASDAQ: ASML) shares reached a new 52-week high of $459.22 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.72%. BHP Group (NYSE: BHP) shares hit a yearly high of $61.96. The stock traded up 2.74% on the session.

(NYSE: BHP) shares hit a yearly high of $61.96. The stock traded up 2.74% on the session. Charter Communications (NASDAQ: CHTR) shares hit $673.00 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.71%.

(NASDAQ: CHTR) shares hit $673.00 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.71%. BHP Gr (NYSE: BBL) stock made a new 52-week high of $51.09 Thursday. The stock was up 2.74% for the day.

(NYSE: BBL) stock made a new 52-week high of $51.09 Thursday. The stock was up 2.74% for the day. Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) shares set a new 52-week high of $100.44 on Thursday, moving up 1.41%.

(NASDAQ: SBUX) shares set a new 52-week high of $100.44 on Thursday, moving up 1.41%. Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $64.62 with a daily change of up 0.19%.

(NYSE: MS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $64.62 with a daily change of up 0.19%. BlackRock (NYSE: BLK) shares broke to $721.82 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.49%.

(NYSE: BLK) shares broke to $721.82 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.49%. Sea (NYSE: SE) shares set a new yearly high of $192.30 this morning. The stock was up 3.2% on the session.

(NYSE: SE) shares set a new yearly high of $192.30 this morning. The stock was up 3.2% on the session. Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) shares set a new yearly high of $53.49 this morning. The stock was down 0.97% on the session.

(NYSE: UBER) shares set a new yearly high of $53.49 this morning. The stock was down 0.97% on the session. Rio Tinto (NYSE: RIO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $72.49 on Thursday morning, moving up 2.96%.

(NYSE: RIO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $72.49 on Thursday morning, moving up 2.96%. Vale (NYSE: VALE) shares broke to $15.72 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.86%.

(NYSE: VALE) shares broke to $15.72 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.86%. Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT) shares were up 1.72% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $87.03 for a change of up 1.72%.

(NASDAQ: AMAT) shares were up 1.72% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $87.03 for a change of up 1.72%. TJX Companies (NYSE: TJX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $65.70. The stock traded up 0.68% on the session.

(NYSE: TJX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $65.70. The stock traded up 0.68% on the session. Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) shares were up 1.81% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $70.88.

(NASDAQ: MU) shares were up 1.81% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $70.88. Lam Research (NASDAQ: LRCX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $491.75. The stock traded up 1.92% on the session.

(NASDAQ: LRCX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $491.75. The stock traded up 1.92% on the session. Spotify Technology (NYSE: SPOT) stock made a new 52-week high of $331.99 Thursday. The stock was up 3.15% for the day.

(NYSE: SPOT) stock made a new 52-week high of $331.99 Thursday. The stock was up 3.15% for the day. Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $234.44. The stock traded up 2.41% on the session.

(NASDAQ: TEAM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $234.44. The stock traded up 2.41% on the session. Ferrari (NYSE: RACE) shares broke to $216.13 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.16%.

(NYSE: RACE) shares broke to $216.13 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.16%. NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ: NXPI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $162.07 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.41%.

(NASDAQ: NXPI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $162.07 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.41%. Align Tech (NASDAQ: ALGN) shares broke to $514.35 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.72%.

(NASDAQ: ALGN) shares broke to $514.35 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.72%. KLA (NASDAQ: KLAC) shares hit a yearly high of $261.85. The stock traded up 1.64% on the session.

(NASDAQ: KLAC) shares hit a yearly high of $261.85. The stock traded up 1.64% on the session. Microchip Technology (NASDAQ: MCHP) shares set a new yearly high of $139.81 this morning. The stock was up 1.07% on the session.

(NASDAQ: MCHP) shares set a new yearly high of $139.81 this morning. The stock was up 1.07% on the session. CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) shares hit a yearly high of $165.75. The stock traded up 15.41% on the session.

(NASDAQ: CRWD) shares hit a yearly high of $165.75. The stock traded up 15.41% on the session. Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) shares hit a yearly high of $24.70. The stock traded up 1.43% on the session.

(NYSE: FCX) shares hit a yearly high of $24.70. The stock traded up 1.43% on the session. T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ: TROW) shares were up 1.63% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $148.98.

(NASDAQ: TROW) shares were up 1.63% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $148.98. Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) shares set a new 52-week high of $258.75 on Thursday, moving up 11.86%.

(NASDAQ: OKTA) shares set a new 52-week high of $258.75 on Thursday, moving up 11.86%. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE: FCAU) shares were up 0.78% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $16.14.

(NYSE: FCAU) shares were up 0.78% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $16.14. RingCentral (NYSE: RNG) shares were up 1.63% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $337.07.

(NYSE: RNG) shares were up 1.63% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $337.07. Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ: LBRDK) shares reached a new 52-week high of $162.17 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.38%.

(NASDAQ: LBRDK) shares reached a new 52-week high of $162.17 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.38%. Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ: LBRDA) shares set a new 52-week high of $161.05 on Thursday, moving up 0.42%.

(NASDAQ: LBRDA) shares set a new 52-week high of $161.05 on Thursday, moving up 0.42%. Palo Alto Networks (NYSE: PANW) shares were up 1.65% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $298.93.

(NYSE: PANW) shares were up 1.65% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $298.93. Dollar Tree (NASDAQ: DLTR) shares set a new 52-week high of $113.59 on Thursday, moving up 1.46%.

(NASDAQ: DLTR) shares set a new 52-week high of $113.59 on Thursday, moving up 1.46%. Paycom Software (NYSE: PAYC) shares hit a yearly high of $431.77. The stock traded up 2.68% on the session.

(NYSE: PAYC) shares hit a yearly high of $431.77. The stock traded up 2.68% on the session. Deutsche Bank (NYSE: DB) shares broke to $11.88 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.16%.

(NYSE: DB) shares broke to $11.88 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.16%. Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) shares were up 22.74% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $183.47.

(NASDAQ: ZS) shares were up 22.74% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $183.47. Ameriprise Financial (NYSE: AMP) shares were up 0.84% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $195.57.

(NYSE: AMP) shares were up 0.84% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $195.57. Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS) stock hit a yearly high price of $122.97. The stock was up 0.79% for the day.

(NYSE: KEYS) stock hit a yearly high price of $122.97. The stock was up 0.79% for the day. ArcelorMittal (NYSE: MT) shares were up 2.29% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $20.41.

(NYSE: MT) shares were up 2.29% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $20.41. Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ: TTWO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $184.43 with a daily change of up 1.38%.

(NASDAQ: TTWO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $184.43 with a daily change of up 1.38%. United Microelectronics (NYSE: UMC) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $7.94. Shares traded up 8.52%.

(NYSE: UMC) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $7.94. Shares traded up 8.52%. Teradyne (NASDAQ: TER) stock made a new 52-week high of $116.95 Thursday. The stock was up 2.38% for the day.

(NASDAQ: TER) stock made a new 52-week high of $116.95 Thursday. The stock was up 2.38% for the day. Qorvo (NASDAQ: QRVO) stock hit a yearly high price of $161.49. The stock was up 0.76% for the day.

(NASDAQ: QRVO) stock hit a yearly high price of $161.49. The stock was up 0.76% for the day. POSCO (NYSE: PKX) shares hit $57.98 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.83%.

(NYSE: PKX) shares hit $57.98 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.83%. SS&C Technologies Hldgs (NASDAQ: SSNC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $70.72 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.82%.

(NASDAQ: SSNC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $70.72 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.82%. SK Telecom Co (NYSE: SKM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $24.17 on Thursday. Shares of the company later traded down 0.02%.

(NYSE: SKM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $24.17 on Thursday. Shares of the company later traded down 0.02%. Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) shares were up 1.32% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $61.52.

(NASDAQ: TRMB) shares were up 1.32% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $61.52. Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) shares broke to $264.85 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.93%.

(NASDAQ: MASI) shares broke to $264.85 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.93%. Liberty Global (NASDAQ: LBTYA) stock set a new 52-week high of $24.13 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.63%.

(NASDAQ: LBTYA) stock set a new 52-week high of $24.13 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.63%. Cable One (NYSE: CABO) shares set a new yearly high of $2,070.01 this morning. The stock was up 1.83% on the session.

(NYSE: CABO) shares set a new yearly high of $2,070.01 this morning. The stock was up 1.83% on the session. Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) shares were up 13.98% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $142.96.

(NYSE: ESTC) shares were up 13.98% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $142.96. Guidewire Software (NYSE: GWRE) stock hit a yearly high price of $126.44. The stock was up 1.79% for the day.

(NYSE: GWRE) stock hit a yearly high price of $126.44. The stock was up 1.79% for the day. XPO Logistics (NYSE: XPO) shares were up 4.87% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $117.88.

(NYSE: XPO) shares were up 4.87% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $117.88. Anaplan (NYSE: PLAN) stock set a new 52-week high of $72.63 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.92%.

(NYSE: PLAN) stock set a new 52-week high of $72.63 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.92%. GCI Liberty (NASDAQ: GLIBA) shares were up 0.38% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $93.72.

(NASDAQ: GLIBA) shares were up 0.38% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $93.72. CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) stock set a new 52-week high of $137.46 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.17%.

(NASDAQ: CRSP) stock set a new 52-week high of $137.46 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.17%. Five Below (NASDAQ: FIVE) shares were up 3.69% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $167.53.

(NASDAQ: FIVE) shares were up 3.69% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $167.53. MKS Instruments (NASDAQ: MKSI) shares hit $144.40 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.2%.

(NASDAQ: MKSI) shares hit $144.40 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.2%. Cemex (NYSE: CX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $5.26. The stock traded up 5.23% on the session.

(NYSE: CX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $5.26. The stock traded up 5.23% on the session. LPL Finl Hldgs (NASDAQ: LPLA) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $100.00. Shares traded up 3.46%.

(NASDAQ: LPLA) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $100.00. Shares traded up 3.46%. RealPage (NASDAQ: RP) shares were up 1.81% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $69.88 for a change of up 1.81%.

(NASDAQ: RP) shares were up 1.81% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $69.88 for a change of up 1.81%. Pearson (NYSE: PSO) shares hit a yearly high of $9.05. The stock traded up 1.57% on the session.

(NYSE: PSO) shares hit a yearly high of $9.05. The stock traded up 1.57% on the session. Ares Management (NYSE: ARES) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $46.58. Shares traded up 1.07%.

(NYSE: ARES) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $46.58. Shares traded up 1.07%. Vertiv Holdings (NYSE: VRT) stock made a new 52-week high of $19.75 Thursday. The stock was up 1.34% for the day.

(NYSE: VRT) stock made a new 52-week high of $19.75 Thursday. The stock was up 1.34% for the day. Janus Henderson Gr (NYSE: JHG) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $31.05. Shares traded up 6.02%.

(NYSE: JHG) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $31.05. Shares traded up 6.02%. YETI Holdings (NYSE: YETI) shares set a new 52-week high of $64.41 on Thursday, moving up 2.23%.

(NYSE: YETI) shares set a new 52-week high of $64.41 on Thursday, moving up 2.23%. BRP (NASDAQ: DOOO) shares set a new yearly high of $61.76 this morning. The stock was up 4.13% on the session.

(NASDAQ: DOOO) shares set a new yearly high of $61.76 this morning. The stock was up 4.13% on the session. Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FATE) stock made a new 52-week high of $61.72 Thursday. The stock was down 0.39% for the day.

(NASDAQ: FATE) stock made a new 52-week high of $61.72 Thursday. The stock was down 0.39% for the day. Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE: WMS) shares were up 3.39% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $74.28.

(NYSE: WMS) shares were up 3.39% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $74.28. LG Display Co (NYSE: LPL) shares were up 1.47% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $7.29 for a change of up 1.47%.

(NYSE: LPL) shares were up 1.47% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $7.29 for a change of up 1.47%. Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE: INSP) shares hit a yearly high of $193.05. The stock traded up 0.2% on the session.

(NYSE: INSP) shares hit a yearly high of $193.05. The stock traded up 0.2% on the session. Stifel Financial (NYSE: SF) stock hit a yearly high price of $73.33. The stock was up 0.34% for the day.

(NYSE: SF) stock hit a yearly high price of $73.33. The stock was up 0.34% for the day. Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE: CLF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $12.57 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 3.65%.

(NYSE: CLF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $12.57 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 3.65%. Iridium Communications (NASDAQ: IRDM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $33.53 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.89%.

(NASDAQ: IRDM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $33.53 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.89%. Alcoa (NYSE: AA) shares hit $22.81 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.39%.

(NYSE: AA) shares hit $22.81 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.39%. Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE: AMG) shares hit a yearly high of $92.95. The stock traded up 2.47% on the session.

(NYSE: AMG) shares hit a yearly high of $92.95. The stock traded up 2.47% on the session. Rapid7 (NASDAQ: RPD) stock set a new 52-week high of $78.44 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.82%.

(NASDAQ: RPD) stock set a new 52-week high of $78.44 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.82%. Advanced Energy Indus (NASDAQ: AEIS) stock set a new 52-week high of $101.37 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.24%.

(NASDAQ: AEIS) stock set a new 52-week high of $101.37 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.24%. Artisan Partners Asset (NYSE: APAM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $47.86 on Thursday morning, moving up 2.85%.

(NYSE: APAM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $47.86 on Thursday morning, moving up 2.85%. Diodes (NASDAQ: DIOD) shares hit a new 52-week high of $71.09. The stock traded up 0.19% on the session.

(NASDAQ: DIOD) shares hit a new 52-week high of $71.09. The stock traded up 0.19% on the session. Element Solutions (NYSE: ESI) shares set a new yearly high of $14.63 this morning. The stock was up 1.25% on the session.

(NYSE: ESI) shares set a new yearly high of $14.63 this morning. The stock was up 1.25% on the session. Pacific Biosciences (NASDAQ: PACB) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $18.64. Shares traded up 2.39%.

(NASDAQ: PACB) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $18.64. Shares traded up 2.39%. Vonage Hldgs (NASDAQ: VG) shares were up 0.78% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $13.70 for a change of up 0.78%.

(NASDAQ: VG) shares were up 0.78% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $13.70 for a change of up 0.78%. Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BEAM) shares broke to $57.95 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.23%.

(NASDAQ: BEAM) shares broke to $57.95 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.23%. Veracyte (NASDAQ: VCYT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $57.33 on Thursday morning, moving up 3.56%.

(NASDAQ: VCYT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $57.33 on Thursday morning, moving up 3.56%. Ryder System (NYSE: R) shares reached a new 52-week high of $61.75 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.27%.

(NYSE: R) shares reached a new 52-week high of $61.75 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.27%. Patterson Companies (NASDAQ: PDCO) shares broke to $33.18 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.04%.

(NASDAQ: PDCO) shares broke to $33.18 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.04%. MACOM Technology (NASDAQ: MTSI) stock made a new 52-week high of $45.92 Thursday. The stock was up 1.9% for the day.

(NASDAQ: MTSI) stock made a new 52-week high of $45.92 Thursday. The stock was up 1.9% for the day. Resideo Technologies (NYSE: REZI) stock set a new 52-week high of $20.78 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 5.58%.

(NYSE: REZI) stock set a new 52-week high of $20.78 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 5.58%. Evertec (NYSE: EVTC) shares hit a yearly high of $39.16. The stock traded up 0.49% on the session.

(NYSE: EVTC) shares hit a yearly high of $39.16. The stock traded up 0.49% on the session. APi Gr (NYSE: APG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $16.55. The stock traded up 3.55% on the session.

(NYSE: APG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $16.55. The stock traded up 3.55% on the session. Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ: TSEM) shares set a new yearly high of $26.14 this morning. The stock was up 1.75% on the session.

(NASDAQ: TSEM) shares set a new yearly high of $26.14 this morning. The stock was up 1.75% on the session. BlackRock Science (NYSE: BSTZ) shares set a new 52-week high of $33.67 on Thursday, moving up 0.36%.

(NYSE: BSTZ) shares set a new 52-week high of $33.67 on Thursday, moving up 0.36%. Sonos (NASDAQ: SONO) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $23.28. Shares traded up 3.29%.

(NASDAQ: SONO) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $23.28. Shares traded up 3.29%. NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ: NSTG) stock made a new 52-week high of $58.12 Thursday. The stock was up 2.51% for the day.

(NASDAQ: NSTG) stock made a new 52-week high of $58.12 Thursday. The stock was up 2.51% for the day. Pricesmart (NASDAQ: PSMT) stock hit a yearly high price of $83.70. The stock was up 0.13% for the day.

(NASDAQ: PSMT) stock hit a yearly high price of $83.70. The stock was up 0.13% for the day. Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE: ABG) stock made a new 52-week high of $133.00 Thursday. The stock was up 6.53% for the day.

(NYSE: ABG) stock made a new 52-week high of $133.00 Thursday. The stock was up 6.53% for the day. Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NTLA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $42.50. The stock traded up 3.36% on the session.

(NASDAQ: NTLA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $42.50. The stock traded up 3.36% on the session. SPX (NYSE: SPXC) shares were up 1.28% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $54.00 for a change of up 1.28%.

(NYSE: SPXC) shares were up 1.28% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $54.00 for a change of up 1.28%. Freedom Holding (NASDAQ: FRHC) stock hit a yearly high price of $40.98. The stock was up 3.35% for the day.

(NASDAQ: FRHC) stock hit a yearly high price of $40.98. The stock was up 3.35% for the day. Veoneer (NYSE: VNE) shares were up 2.72% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $21.28.

(NYSE: VNE) shares were up 2.72% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $21.28. MaxLinear (NYSE: MXL) stock hit a yearly high price of $32.23. The stock was up 1.94% for the day.

(NYSE: MXL) stock hit a yearly high price of $32.23. The stock was up 1.94% for the day. FS KKR Capital (NYSE: FSK) shares set a new yearly high of $18.92 this morning. The stock was up 2.31% on the session.

(NYSE: FSK) shares set a new yearly high of $18.92 this morning. The stock was up 2.31% on the session. Onto Innovation (NYSE: ONTO) shares hit a yearly high of $45.73. The stock traded up 2.2% on the session.

(NYSE: ONTO) shares hit a yearly high of $45.73. The stock traded up 2.2% on the session. Callaway Golf (NYSE: ELY) shares were up 1.21% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $22.64 for a change of up 1.21%.

(NYSE: ELY) shares were up 1.21% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $22.64 for a change of up 1.21%. Phreesia (NYSE: PHR) shares hit $45.06 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.51%.

(NYSE: PHR) shares hit $45.06 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.51%. Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ: ATRA) stock set a new 52-week high of $24.20 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.84%.

(NASDAQ: ATRA) stock set a new 52-week high of $24.20 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.84%. Nova Measuring (NASDAQ: NVMI) shares were up 1.43% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $66.76.

(NASDAQ: NVMI) shares were up 1.43% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $66.76. Hudbay Minerals (NYSE: HBM) stock hit a yearly high price of $6.94. The stock was up 2.6% for the day.

(NYSE: HBM) stock hit a yearly high price of $6.94. The stock was up 2.6% for the day. Michaels Companies (NASDAQ: MIK) shares were up 14.83% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $11.92.

(NASDAQ: MIK) shares were up 14.83% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $11.92. Gabelli Equity Trust (NYSE: GAB) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $6.49. Shares traded up 1.17%.

(NYSE: GAB) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $6.49. Shares traded up 1.17%. Precigen (NASDAQ: PGEN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $8.90 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.52%.

(NASDAQ: PGEN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $8.90 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.52%. TPI Composites (NASDAQ: TPIC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $45.75. The stock traded down 1.59% on the session.

(NASDAQ: TPIC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $45.75. The stock traded down 1.59% on the session. Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE: WDR) shares were up 48.97% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $25.39.

(NYSE: WDR) shares were up 48.97% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $25.39. Royce Value Trust (NYSE: RVT) shares were up 0.67% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $15.75.

(NYSE: RVT) shares were up 0.67% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $15.75. BrightSphere Investment (NYSE: BSIG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $19.25. The stock traded up 4.85% on the session.

(NYSE: BSIG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $19.25. The stock traded up 4.85% on the session. BlackRock Corporate High (NYSE: HYT) shares were up 0.34% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $11.74.

(NYSE: HYT) shares were up 0.34% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $11.74. Flying Eagle Acquisition (NYSE: FEAC) shares set a new 52-week high of $16.87 on Thursday, moving up 5.21%.

(NYSE: FEAC) shares set a new 52-week high of $16.87 on Thursday, moving up 5.21%. Cohu (NASDAQ: COHU) shares hit a new 52-week high of $33.44. The stock traded up 8.32% on the session.

(NASDAQ: COHU) shares hit a new 52-week high of $33.44. The stock traded up 8.32% on the session. nLight (NASDAQ: LASR) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $35.51. Shares traded down 0.06%.

(NASDAQ: LASR) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $35.51. Shares traded down 0.06%. Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ: OCUL) shares set a new yearly high of $19.06 this morning. The stock was down 1.01% on the session.

(NASDAQ: OCUL) shares set a new yearly high of $19.06 this morning. The stock was down 1.01% on the session. Evolent Health (NYSE: EVH) shares hit a new 52-week high of $15.46. The stock traded up 3.01% on the session.

(NYSE: EVH) shares hit a new 52-week high of $15.46. The stock traded up 3.01% on the session. QAD (NASDAQ: QADA) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $59.59. Shares traded up 0.25%.

(NASDAQ: QADA) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $59.59. Shares traded up 0.25%. GRAVITY Co (NASDAQ: GRVY) stock set a new 52-week high of $179.80 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.76%.

(NASDAQ: GRVY) stock set a new 52-week high of $179.80 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.76%. Cellectis (NASDAQ: CLLS) shares were up 6.23% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $28.34.

(NASDAQ: CLLS) shares were up 6.23% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $28.34. XPEL (NASDAQ: XPEL) shares hit a yearly high of $41.13. The stock traded up 1.5% on the session.

(NASDAQ: XPEL) shares hit a yearly high of $41.13. The stock traded up 1.5% on the session. ArcBest (NASDAQ: ARCB) shares hit a yearly high of $43.33. The stock traded up 0.54% on the session.

(NASDAQ: ARCB) shares hit a yearly high of $43.33. The stock traded up 0.54% on the session. Zumiez (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) stock made a new 52-week high of $38.66 Thursday. The stock was up 1.1% for the day.

(NASDAQ: ZUMZ) stock made a new 52-week high of $38.66 Thursday. The stock was up 1.1% for the day. QAD (NASDAQ: QADB) shares hit a yearly high of $39.25. The stock traded down 1.48% on the session.

(NASDAQ: QADB) shares hit a yearly high of $39.25. The stock traded down 1.48% on the session. Nano Dimension (NASDAQ: NNDM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $7.60 with a daily change of up 16.74%.

(NASDAQ: NNDM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $7.60 with a daily change of up 16.74%. Cambium Networks (NASDAQ: CMBM) shares were up 5.25% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $32.38 for a change of up 5.25%.

(NASDAQ: CMBM) shares were up 5.25% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $32.38 for a change of up 5.25%. Digimarc (NASDAQ: DMRC) shares were up 2.19% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $52.30 for a change of up 2.19%.

(NASDAQ: DMRC) shares were up 2.19% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $52.30 for a change of up 2.19%. CarParts.com (NASDAQ: PRTS) shares broke to $16.50 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.58%.

(NASDAQ: PRTS) shares broke to $16.50 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.58%. Cowen (NASDAQ: COWN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $25.42 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.44%.

(NASDAQ: COWN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $25.42 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.44%. Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ: CDMO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $11.31. The stock traded up 9.37% on the session.

(NASDAQ: CDMO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $11.31. The stock traded up 9.37% on the session. Calamos Global Dynamic (NASDAQ: CHW) shares hit $9.42 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.43%.

(NASDAQ: CHW) shares hit $9.42 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.43%. Morgan Stanley China (NYSE: CAF) stock set a new 52-week high of $23.97 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.08%.

(NYSE: CAF) stock set a new 52-week high of $23.97 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.08%. Casa Systems (NASDAQ: CASA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $6.64. The stock traded up 7.96% on the session.

(NASDAQ: CASA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $6.64. The stock traded up 7.96% on the session. Trine Acquisition (NYSE: TRNE) stock made a new 52-week high of $14.44 Thursday. The stock was up 4.05% for the day.

(NYSE: TRNE) stock made a new 52-week high of $14.44 Thursday. The stock was up 4.05% for the day. Valhi (NYSE: VHI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $18.00 with a daily change of up 2.28%.

(NYSE: VHI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $18.00 with a daily change of up 2.28%. Resolute Forest Products (NYSE: RFP) shares were up 5.11% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $5.97 for a change of up 5.11%.

(NYSE: RFP) shares were up 5.11% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $5.97 for a change of up 5.11%. Rayonier Advanced (NYSE: RYAM) shares were up 1.49% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $7.72.

(NYSE: RYAM) shares were up 1.49% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $7.72. Royce Micro-Cap Trust (NYSE: RMT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $9.64 with a daily change of up 0.42%.

(NYSE: RMT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $9.64 with a daily change of up 0.42%. OptimizeRx (NASDAQ: OPRX) stock hit a yearly high price of $27.70. The stock was up 6.89% for the day.

(NASDAQ: OPRX) stock hit a yearly high price of $27.70. The stock was up 6.89% for the day. Columbia Seligman (NYSE: STK) shares were up 0.43% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $25.96.

(NYSE: STK) shares were up 0.43% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $25.96. Citi Trends (NASDAQ: CTRN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $36.87. The stock traded down 0.47% on the session.

(NASDAQ: CTRN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $36.87. The stock traded down 0.47% on the session. Oppenheimer Holdings (NYSE: OPY) stock hit a yearly high price of $31.10. The stock was up 1.61% for the day.

(NYSE: OPY) stock hit a yearly high price of $31.10. The stock was up 1.61% for the day. Joint (NASDAQ: JYNT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $27.69. The stock traded up 3.9% on the session.

(NASDAQ: JYNT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $27.69. The stock traded up 3.9% on the session. Nesco Holdings (NYSE: NSCO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $7.97 with a daily change of up 76.32%.

(NYSE: NSCO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $7.97 with a daily change of up 76.32%. Live Oak Acquisition (NYSE: LOAK) stock hit a yearly high price of $14.50. The stock was up 4.85% for the day.

(NYSE: LOAK) stock hit a yearly high price of $14.50. The stock was up 4.85% for the day. Stable Road Acquisition (NASDAQ: SRAC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $14.59. The stock traded up 7.81% on the session.

(NASDAQ: SRAC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $14.59. The stock traded up 7.81% on the session. AllianzGI Diversified Inc (NYSE: ACV) stock made a new 52-week high of $30.50 Thursday. The stock was down 2.29% for the day.

(NYSE: ACV) stock made a new 52-week high of $30.50 Thursday. The stock was down 2.29% for the day. Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: PRTK) shares were up 1.27% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $6.84 for a change of up 1.27%.

(NASDAQ: PRTK) shares were up 1.27% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $6.84 for a change of up 1.27%. Radiant Logistics, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX: RLGT) shares set a new 52-week high of $6.20 on Thursday, moving up 3.16%.

(AMEX: RLGT) shares set a new 52-week high of $6.20 on Thursday, moving up 3.16%. Energy Fuels Inc Ordinary Shares (Canada) (AMEX: UUUU) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $2.40 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.76%.

(AMEX: UUUU) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $2.40 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.76%. Ferroglobe (NASDAQ: GSM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $1.90 with a daily change of up 10.97%.

(NASDAQ: GSM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $1.90 with a daily change of up 10.97%. Kirkland's (NASDAQ: KIRK) shares set a new yearly high of $17.40 this morning. The stock was up 6.68% on the session.

(NASDAQ: KIRK) shares set a new yearly high of $17.40 this morning. The stock was up 6.68% on the session. Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ: FVE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $6.50. The stock traded up 0.54% on the session.

(NASDAQ: FVE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $6.50. The stock traded up 0.54% on the session. Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares were up 5.8% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $4.97.

(NASDAQ: GNLN) shares were up 5.8% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $4.97. Korea Fund (NYSE: KF) shares were up 2.96% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $38.25.

(NYSE: KF) shares were up 2.96% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $38.25. Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: IDRA) shares set a new yearly high of $5.31 this morning. The stock was down 0.48% on the session.

(NASDAQ: IDRA) shares set a new yearly high of $5.31 this morning. The stock was down 0.48% on the session. Bassett Furniture Indus (NASDAQ: BSET) stock made a new 52-week high of $18.20 Thursday. The stock was up 0.95% for the day.

(NASDAQ: BSET) stock made a new 52-week high of $18.20 Thursday. The stock was up 0.95% for the day. Clough Global Equity Fund Clough Global Equity Fund Common Shares of Beneficial Interest (AMEX: GLQ) shares reached a new 52-week high of $13.00 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.04%.

(AMEX: GLQ) shares reached a new 52-week high of $13.00 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.04%. OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ: ONCS) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $5.84. Shares traded down 1.4%.

(NASDAQ: ONCS) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $5.84. Shares traded down 1.4%. Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INFI) stock set a new 52-week high of $2.33 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 8.96%.

(NASDAQ: INFI) stock set a new 52-week high of $2.33 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 8.96%. Superior Industries Intl (NYSE: SUP) shares hit a new 52-week high of $5.50. The stock traded up 3.96% on the session.

(NYSE: SUP) shares hit a new 52-week high of $5.50. The stock traded up 3.96% on the session. EMCORE (NASDAQ: EMKR) shares were up 2.64% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $4.48 for a change of up 2.64%.

(NASDAQ: EMKR) shares were up 2.64% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $4.48 for a change of up 2.64%. Aberdeen Japan Equity (NYSE: JEQ) shares hit $9.56 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.57%.

(NYSE: JEQ) shares hit $9.56 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.57%. IEC Electronics (NASDAQ: IEC) shares hit $10.53 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.84%.

(NASDAQ: IEC) shares hit $10.53 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.84%. THL Credit Senior Loan (NYSE: FSLF) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $13.81. Shares traded up 0.29%.

(NYSE: FSLF) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $13.81. Shares traded up 0.29%. Core Molding Technologies Inc Common Stock (AMEX: CMT) shares set a new yearly high of $12.71 this morning. The stock was up 3.87% on the session.

(AMEX: CMT) shares set a new yearly high of $12.71 this morning. The stock was up 3.87% on the session. Medley Capital (NYSE: MCC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $29.12 on Thursday morning, moving up 3.95%.

(NYSE: MCC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $29.12 on Thursday morning, moving up 3.95%. Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ: BASI) shares broke to $7.08 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.25%.

(NASDAQ: BASI) shares broke to $7.08 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.25%. JMP Group (NYSE: JMP) shares broke to $3.55 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.8%.

(NYSE: JMP) shares broke to $3.55 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.8%. Streamline Health Solns (NASDAQ: STRM) shares set a new yearly high of $1.92 this morning. The stock was down 2.08% on the session.

(NASDAQ: STRM) shares set a new yearly high of $1.92 this morning. The stock was down 2.08% on the session. Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NBRV) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $4.21 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 875.11%.

(NASDAQ: NBRV) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $4.21 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 875.11%. Amrep (NYSE: AXR) shares set a new 52-week high of $7.30 on Thursday, moving up 2.85%.

(NYSE: AXR) shares set a new 52-week high of $7.30 on Thursday, moving up 2.85%. Center Coast Brookfield (NYSE: CEN) shares were up 0.15% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $9.96.

(NYSE: CEN) shares were up 0.15% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $9.96. Friedman Industries Inc. Common Stock (AMEX: FRD) shares hit a new 52-week high of $6.89. The stock traded up 5.14% on the session.

(AMEX: FRD) shares hit a new 52-week high of $6.89. The stock traded up 5.14% on the session. Smith-Midland (NASDAQ: SMID) shares set a new 52-week high of $8.76 on Thursday, moving up 1.16%.

(NASDAQ: SMID) shares set a new 52-week high of $8.76 on Thursday, moving up 1.16%. Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX: WTT) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $1.75. Shares traded up 2.94%.

(AMEX: WTT) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $1.75. Shares traded up 2.94%. Cyanotech (NASDAQ: CYAN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $3.45 with a daily change of up 10.36%.

(NASDAQ: CYAN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $3.45 with a daily change of up 10.36%. Viveve Medical (NASDAQ: VIVE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $5.76. The stock traded up 6.67% on the session.

Trust Benzinga for further updates on these and other equities. If these companies continues to break to new levels, Benzinga will keep traders updated.