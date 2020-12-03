Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
Before 10 a.m. ET Thursday, 185 stocks hit new 52-week highs.
Interesting Facts:
- The largest company by market cap to hit a new 52-week high was Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG).
- Viveve Medical (NASDAQ: VIVE) was the smallest firm in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week high.
- Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NBRV)'s stock moved significantly upwards, trading 875.11% up to reach a new 52-week high.
During the first half-hour of trading on Thursday, the following stocks broke to new 52-week highs:
- Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) stock made a new 52-week high of $1,847.20 Thursday. The stock was up 0.8% for the day.
- Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) stock set a new 52-week high of $1,843.74 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.81%.
- Nike (NYSE: NKE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $137.20 with a daily change of up 1.12%.
- ASML Holding (NASDAQ: ASML) shares reached a new 52-week high of $459.22 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.72%.
- BHP Group (NYSE: BHP) shares hit a yearly high of $61.96. The stock traded up 2.74% on the session.
- Charter Communications (NASDAQ: CHTR) shares hit $673.00 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.71%.
- BHP Gr (NYSE: BBL) stock made a new 52-week high of $51.09 Thursday. The stock was up 2.74% for the day.
- Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) shares set a new 52-week high of $100.44 on Thursday, moving up 1.41%.
- Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $64.62 with a daily change of up 0.19%.
- BlackRock (NYSE: BLK) shares broke to $721.82 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.49%.
- Sea (NYSE: SE) shares set a new yearly high of $192.30 this morning. The stock was up 3.2% on the session.
- Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) shares set a new yearly high of $53.49 this morning. The stock was down 0.97% on the session.
- Rio Tinto (NYSE: RIO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $72.49 on Thursday morning, moving up 2.96%.
- Vale (NYSE: VALE) shares broke to $15.72 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.86%.
- Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT) shares were up 1.72% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $87.03 for a change of up 1.72%.
- TJX Companies (NYSE: TJX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $65.70. The stock traded up 0.68% on the session.
- Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) shares were up 1.81% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $70.88.
- Lam Research (NASDAQ: LRCX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $491.75. The stock traded up 1.92% on the session.
- Spotify Technology (NYSE: SPOT) stock made a new 52-week high of $331.99 Thursday. The stock was up 3.15% for the day.
- Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $234.44. The stock traded up 2.41% on the session.
- Ferrari (NYSE: RACE) shares broke to $216.13 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.16%.
- NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ: NXPI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $162.07 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.41%.
- Align Tech (NASDAQ: ALGN) shares broke to $514.35 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.72%.
- KLA (NASDAQ: KLAC) shares hit a yearly high of $261.85. The stock traded up 1.64% on the session.
- Microchip Technology (NASDAQ: MCHP) shares set a new yearly high of $139.81 this morning. The stock was up 1.07% on the session.
- CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) shares hit a yearly high of $165.75. The stock traded up 15.41% on the session.
- Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) shares hit a yearly high of $24.70. The stock traded up 1.43% on the session.
- T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ: TROW) shares were up 1.63% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $148.98.
- Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) shares set a new 52-week high of $258.75 on Thursday, moving up 11.86%.
- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE: FCAU) shares were up 0.78% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $16.14.
- RingCentral (NYSE: RNG) shares were up 1.63% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $337.07.
- Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ: LBRDK) shares reached a new 52-week high of $162.17 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.38%.
- Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ: LBRDA) shares set a new 52-week high of $161.05 on Thursday, moving up 0.42%.
- Palo Alto Networks (NYSE: PANW) shares were up 1.65% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $298.93.
- Dollar Tree (NASDAQ: DLTR) shares set a new 52-week high of $113.59 on Thursday, moving up 1.46%.
- Paycom Software (NYSE: PAYC) shares hit a yearly high of $431.77. The stock traded up 2.68% on the session.
- Deutsche Bank (NYSE: DB) shares broke to $11.88 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.16%.
- Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) shares were up 22.74% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $183.47.
- Ameriprise Financial (NYSE: AMP) shares were up 0.84% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $195.57.
- Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS) stock hit a yearly high price of $122.97. The stock was up 0.79% for the day.
- ArcelorMittal (NYSE: MT) shares were up 2.29% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $20.41.
- Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ: TTWO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $184.43 with a daily change of up 1.38%.
- United Microelectronics (NYSE: UMC) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $7.94. Shares traded up 8.52%.
- Teradyne (NASDAQ: TER) stock made a new 52-week high of $116.95 Thursday. The stock was up 2.38% for the day.
- Qorvo (NASDAQ: QRVO) stock hit a yearly high price of $161.49. The stock was up 0.76% for the day.
- POSCO (NYSE: PKX) shares hit $57.98 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.83%.
- SS&C Technologies Hldgs (NASDAQ: SSNC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $70.72 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.82%.
- SK Telecom Co (NYSE: SKM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $24.17 on Thursday. Shares of the company later traded down 0.02%.
- Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) shares were up 1.32% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $61.52.
- Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) shares broke to $264.85 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.93%.
- Liberty Global (NASDAQ: LBTYA) stock set a new 52-week high of $24.13 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.63%.
- Cable One (NYSE: CABO) shares set a new yearly high of $2,070.01 this morning. The stock was up 1.83% on the session.
- Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) shares were up 13.98% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $142.96.
- Guidewire Software (NYSE: GWRE) stock hit a yearly high price of $126.44. The stock was up 1.79% for the day.
- XPO Logistics (NYSE: XPO) shares were up 4.87% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $117.88.
- Anaplan (NYSE: PLAN) stock set a new 52-week high of $72.63 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.92%.
- GCI Liberty (NASDAQ: GLIBA) shares were up 0.38% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $93.72.
- CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) stock set a new 52-week high of $137.46 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.17%.
- Five Below (NASDAQ: FIVE) shares were up 3.69% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $167.53.
- MKS Instruments (NASDAQ: MKSI) shares hit $144.40 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.2%.
- Cemex (NYSE: CX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $5.26. The stock traded up 5.23% on the session.
- LPL Finl Hldgs (NASDAQ: LPLA) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $100.00. Shares traded up 3.46%.
- RealPage (NASDAQ: RP) shares were up 1.81% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $69.88 for a change of up 1.81%.
- Pearson (NYSE: PSO) shares hit a yearly high of $9.05. The stock traded up 1.57% on the session.
- Ares Management (NYSE: ARES) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $46.58. Shares traded up 1.07%.
- Vertiv Holdings (NYSE: VRT) stock made a new 52-week high of $19.75 Thursday. The stock was up 1.34% for the day.
- Janus Henderson Gr (NYSE: JHG) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $31.05. Shares traded up 6.02%.
- YETI Holdings (NYSE: YETI) shares set a new 52-week high of $64.41 on Thursday, moving up 2.23%.
- BRP (NASDAQ: DOOO) shares set a new yearly high of $61.76 this morning. The stock was up 4.13% on the session.
- Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FATE) stock made a new 52-week high of $61.72 Thursday. The stock was down 0.39% for the day.
- Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE: WMS) shares were up 3.39% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $74.28.
- LG Display Co (NYSE: LPL) shares were up 1.47% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $7.29 for a change of up 1.47%.
- Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE: INSP) shares hit a yearly high of $193.05. The stock traded up 0.2% on the session.
- Stifel Financial (NYSE: SF) stock hit a yearly high price of $73.33. The stock was up 0.34% for the day.
- Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE: CLF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $12.57 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 3.65%.
- Iridium Communications (NASDAQ: IRDM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $33.53 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.89%.
- Alcoa (NYSE: AA) shares hit $22.81 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.39%.
- Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE: AMG) shares hit a yearly high of $92.95. The stock traded up 2.47% on the session.
- Rapid7 (NASDAQ: RPD) stock set a new 52-week high of $78.44 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.82%.
- Advanced Energy Indus (NASDAQ: AEIS) stock set a new 52-week high of $101.37 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.24%.
- Artisan Partners Asset (NYSE: APAM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $47.86 on Thursday morning, moving up 2.85%.
- Diodes (NASDAQ: DIOD) shares hit a new 52-week high of $71.09. The stock traded up 0.19% on the session.
- Element Solutions (NYSE: ESI) shares set a new yearly high of $14.63 this morning. The stock was up 1.25% on the session.
- Pacific Biosciences (NASDAQ: PACB) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $18.64. Shares traded up 2.39%.
- Vonage Hldgs (NASDAQ: VG) shares were up 0.78% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $13.70 for a change of up 0.78%.
- Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BEAM) shares broke to $57.95 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.23%.
- Veracyte (NASDAQ: VCYT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $57.33 on Thursday morning, moving up 3.56%.
- Ryder System (NYSE: R) shares reached a new 52-week high of $61.75 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.27%.
- Patterson Companies (NASDAQ: PDCO) shares broke to $33.18 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.04%.
- MACOM Technology (NASDAQ: MTSI) stock made a new 52-week high of $45.92 Thursday. The stock was up 1.9% for the day.
- Resideo Technologies (NYSE: REZI) stock set a new 52-week high of $20.78 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 5.58%.
- Evertec (NYSE: EVTC) shares hit a yearly high of $39.16. The stock traded up 0.49% on the session.
- APi Gr (NYSE: APG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $16.55. The stock traded up 3.55% on the session.
- Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ: TSEM) shares set a new yearly high of $26.14 this morning. The stock was up 1.75% on the session.
- BlackRock Science (NYSE: BSTZ) shares set a new 52-week high of $33.67 on Thursday, moving up 0.36%.
- Sonos (NASDAQ: SONO) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $23.28. Shares traded up 3.29%.
- NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ: NSTG) stock made a new 52-week high of $58.12 Thursday. The stock was up 2.51% for the day.
- Pricesmart (NASDAQ: PSMT) stock hit a yearly high price of $83.70. The stock was up 0.13% for the day.
- Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE: ABG) stock made a new 52-week high of $133.00 Thursday. The stock was up 6.53% for the day.
- Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NTLA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $42.50. The stock traded up 3.36% on the session.
- SPX (NYSE: SPXC) shares were up 1.28% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $54.00 for a change of up 1.28%.
- Freedom Holding (NASDAQ: FRHC) stock hit a yearly high price of $40.98. The stock was up 3.35% for the day.
- Veoneer (NYSE: VNE) shares were up 2.72% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $21.28.
- MaxLinear (NYSE: MXL) stock hit a yearly high price of $32.23. The stock was up 1.94% for the day.
- FS KKR Capital (NYSE: FSK) shares set a new yearly high of $18.92 this morning. The stock was up 2.31% on the session.
- Onto Innovation (NYSE: ONTO) shares hit a yearly high of $45.73. The stock traded up 2.2% on the session.
- Callaway Golf (NYSE: ELY) shares were up 1.21% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $22.64 for a change of up 1.21%.
- Phreesia (NYSE: PHR) shares hit $45.06 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.51%.
- Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ: ATRA) stock set a new 52-week high of $24.20 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.84%.
- Nova Measuring (NASDAQ: NVMI) shares were up 1.43% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $66.76.
- Hudbay Minerals (NYSE: HBM) stock hit a yearly high price of $6.94. The stock was up 2.6% for the day.
- Michaels Companies (NASDAQ: MIK) shares were up 14.83% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $11.92.
- Gabelli Equity Trust (NYSE: GAB) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $6.49. Shares traded up 1.17%.
- Precigen (NASDAQ: PGEN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $8.90 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.52%.
- TPI Composites (NASDAQ: TPIC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $45.75. The stock traded down 1.59% on the session.
- Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE: WDR) shares were up 48.97% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $25.39.
- Royce Value Trust (NYSE: RVT) shares were up 0.67% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $15.75.
- BrightSphere Investment (NYSE: BSIG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $19.25. The stock traded up 4.85% on the session.
- BlackRock Corporate High (NYSE: HYT) shares were up 0.34% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $11.74.
- Flying Eagle Acquisition (NYSE: FEAC) shares set a new 52-week high of $16.87 on Thursday, moving up 5.21%.
- Cohu (NASDAQ: COHU) shares hit a new 52-week high of $33.44. The stock traded up 8.32% on the session.
- nLight (NASDAQ: LASR) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $35.51. Shares traded down 0.06%.
- Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ: OCUL) shares set a new yearly high of $19.06 this morning. The stock was down 1.01% on the session.
- Evolent Health (NYSE: EVH) shares hit a new 52-week high of $15.46. The stock traded up 3.01% on the session.
- QAD (NASDAQ: QADA) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $59.59. Shares traded up 0.25%.
- GRAVITY Co (NASDAQ: GRVY) stock set a new 52-week high of $179.80 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.76%.
- Cellectis (NASDAQ: CLLS) shares were up 6.23% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $28.34.
- XPEL (NASDAQ: XPEL) shares hit a yearly high of $41.13. The stock traded up 1.5% on the session.
- ArcBest (NASDAQ: ARCB) shares hit a yearly high of $43.33. The stock traded up 0.54% on the session.
- Zumiez (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) stock made a new 52-week high of $38.66 Thursday. The stock was up 1.1% for the day.
- QAD (NASDAQ: QADB) shares hit a yearly high of $39.25. The stock traded down 1.48% on the session.
- Nano Dimension (NASDAQ: NNDM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $7.60 with a daily change of up 16.74%.
- Cambium Networks (NASDAQ: CMBM) shares were up 5.25% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $32.38 for a change of up 5.25%.
- Digimarc (NASDAQ: DMRC) shares were up 2.19% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $52.30 for a change of up 2.19%.
- CarParts.com (NASDAQ: PRTS) shares broke to $16.50 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.58%.
- Cowen (NASDAQ: COWN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $25.42 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.44%.
- Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ: CDMO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $11.31. The stock traded up 9.37% on the session.
- Calamos Global Dynamic (NASDAQ: CHW) shares hit $9.42 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.43%.
- Morgan Stanley China (NYSE: CAF) stock set a new 52-week high of $23.97 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.08%.
- Casa Systems (NASDAQ: CASA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $6.64. The stock traded up 7.96% on the session.
- Trine Acquisition (NYSE: TRNE) stock made a new 52-week high of $14.44 Thursday. The stock was up 4.05% for the day.
- Valhi (NYSE: VHI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $18.00 with a daily change of up 2.28%.
- Resolute Forest Products (NYSE: RFP) shares were up 5.11% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $5.97 for a change of up 5.11%.
- Rayonier Advanced (NYSE: RYAM) shares were up 1.49% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $7.72.
- Royce Micro-Cap Trust (NYSE: RMT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $9.64 with a daily change of up 0.42%.
- OptimizeRx (NASDAQ: OPRX) stock hit a yearly high price of $27.70. The stock was up 6.89% for the day.
- Columbia Seligman (NYSE: STK) shares were up 0.43% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $25.96.
- Citi Trends (NASDAQ: CTRN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $36.87. The stock traded down 0.47% on the session.
- Oppenheimer Holdings (NYSE: OPY) stock hit a yearly high price of $31.10. The stock was up 1.61% for the day.
- Joint (NASDAQ: JYNT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $27.69. The stock traded up 3.9% on the session.
- Nesco Holdings (NYSE: NSCO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $7.97 with a daily change of up 76.32%.
- Live Oak Acquisition (NYSE: LOAK) stock hit a yearly high price of $14.50. The stock was up 4.85% for the day.
- Stable Road Acquisition (NASDAQ: SRAC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $14.59. The stock traded up 7.81% on the session.
- AllianzGI Diversified Inc (NYSE: ACV) stock made a new 52-week high of $30.50 Thursday. The stock was down 2.29% for the day.
- Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: PRTK) shares were up 1.27% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $6.84 for a change of up 1.27%.
- Radiant Logistics, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX: RLGT) shares set a new 52-week high of $6.20 on Thursday, moving up 3.16%.
- Energy Fuels Inc Ordinary Shares (Canada) (AMEX: UUUU) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $2.40 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.76%.
- Ferroglobe (NASDAQ: GSM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $1.90 with a daily change of up 10.97%.
- Kirkland's (NASDAQ: KIRK) shares set a new yearly high of $17.40 this morning. The stock was up 6.68% on the session.
- Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ: FVE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $6.50. The stock traded up 0.54% on the session.
- Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares were up 5.8% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $4.97.
- Korea Fund (NYSE: KF) shares were up 2.96% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $38.25.
- Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: IDRA) shares set a new yearly high of $5.31 this morning. The stock was down 0.48% on the session.
- Bassett Furniture Indus (NASDAQ: BSET) stock made a new 52-week high of $18.20 Thursday. The stock was up 0.95% for the day.
- Clough Global Equity Fund Clough Global Equity Fund Common Shares of Beneficial Interest (AMEX: GLQ) shares reached a new 52-week high of $13.00 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.04%.
- OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ: ONCS) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $5.84. Shares traded down 1.4%.
- Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INFI) stock set a new 52-week high of $2.33 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 8.96%.
- Superior Industries Intl (NYSE: SUP) shares hit a new 52-week high of $5.50. The stock traded up 3.96% on the session.
- EMCORE (NASDAQ: EMKR) shares were up 2.64% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $4.48 for a change of up 2.64%.
- Aberdeen Japan Equity (NYSE: JEQ) shares hit $9.56 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.57%.
- IEC Electronics (NASDAQ: IEC) shares hit $10.53 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.84%.
- THL Credit Senior Loan (NYSE: FSLF) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $13.81. Shares traded up 0.29%.
- Core Molding Technologies Inc Common Stock (AMEX: CMT) shares set a new yearly high of $12.71 this morning. The stock was up 3.87% on the session.
- Medley Capital (NYSE: MCC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $29.12 on Thursday morning, moving up 3.95%.
- Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ: BASI) shares broke to $7.08 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.25%.
- JMP Group (NYSE: JMP) shares broke to $3.55 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.8%.
- Streamline Health Solns (NASDAQ: STRM) shares set a new yearly high of $1.92 this morning. The stock was down 2.08% on the session.
- Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NBRV) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $4.21 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 875.11%.
- Amrep (NYSE: AXR) shares set a new 52-week high of $7.30 on Thursday, moving up 2.85%.
- Center Coast Brookfield (NYSE: CEN) shares were up 0.15% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $9.96.
- Friedman Industries Inc. Common Stock (AMEX: FRD) shares hit a new 52-week high of $6.89. The stock traded up 5.14% on the session.
- Smith-Midland (NASDAQ: SMID) shares set a new 52-week high of $8.76 on Thursday, moving up 1.16%.
- Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX: WTT) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $1.75. Shares traded up 2.94%.
- Cyanotech (NASDAQ: CYAN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $3.45 with a daily change of up 10.36%.
- Viveve Medical (NASDAQ: VIVE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $5.76. The stock traded up 6.67% on the session.
Trust Benzinga for further updates on these and other equities. If these companies continues to break to new levels, Benzinga will keep traders updated.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: 52-Week HighsNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas