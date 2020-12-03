Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 03, 2020 10:28am   Comments
Share:

 

Thursday's morning session saw 1 company set new 52-week lows.

During the first half-hour of trading on Thursday, the following stock broke to new 52-week lows:

  • Histogen (NASDAQ: HSTO) shares fell to $1.21 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.36%.

 

Benzinga will continue to provide updates on these equities. Stay tuned for additional news.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (HSTO)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Lilly Secures Additional Orders For COVID-19 Antibody Treatment, Decision Day For BioCryst, Kinnate Biopharma To Make Wall Street Debut
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine Gets Temporary UK Authorization, Ovid's Trial Disappointment, Vanda Snags FDA Nod
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: 52-Week LowsNews Penny Stocks Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com