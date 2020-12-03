Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
Thursday's morning session saw 1 company set new 52-week lows.
During the first half-hour of trading on Thursday, the following stock broke to new 52-week lows:
- Histogen (NASDAQ: HSTO) shares fell to $1.21 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.36%.
