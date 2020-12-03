Market Overview

A Look Into Kroger's Debt

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 03, 2020
Over the past three months, shares of Kroger (NYSE: KR) decreased by 10.57%. Before we understand the importance of debt, let us look at how much debt Kroger has.

Kroger's Debt

Based on Kroger’s financial statement as of September 22, 2020, long-term debt is at $12.39 billion and current debt is at $1.10 billion, amounting to $13.48 billion in total debt. Adjusted for $2.82 billion in cash-equivalents, the company's net debt is at $10.66 billion.

Let's define some of the terms we used in the paragraph above. Current debt is the portion of a company's debt which is due within 1 year, while long-term debt is the portion due in more than 1 year. Cash equivalents include cash and any liquid securities with maturity periods of 90 days or less. Total debt equals current debt plus long-term debt minus cash equivalents.

Investors look at the debt-ratio to understand how much financial leverage a company has. Kroger has $47.54 billion in total assets, therefore making the debt-ratio 0.28. As a rule of thumb, a debt-ratio more than one indicates that a considerable portion of debt is funded by assets. A higher debt-ratio can also imply that the company might be putting itself at risk for default, if interest rates were to increase. However, debt-ratios vary widely across different industries. A debt ratio of 25% might be higher for one industry and average for another.

Importance Of Debt

Besides equity, debt is an important factor in the capital structure of a company, and contributes to its growth. Due to its lower financing cost compared to equity, it becomes an attractive option for executives trying to raise capital.

However, due to interest-payment obligations, cash-flow of a company can be impacted. Having financial leverage also allows companies to use additional capital for business operations, allowing equity owners to retain excess profit, generated by the debt capital.

