38 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVK) rose 95.2% to $4.10 in pre-market trading after gaining 7% on Wednesday. The company released quarterly results last month.
- Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE: WDR) rose 46.5% to $24.92 in pre-market trading. Macquarie Group announced plans to acquire Waddell & Reed Financial for $1.7 billion.
- Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ITRM) shares rose 40.8% to $0.915 in pre-market trading after RA Capital Management disclosed a 18.9% passive stake in the company.
- Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ: CYAN) rose 35.4% to $3.79 in pre-market trading. Cyanotech reported lower quarterly earnings last month.
- Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ: LIZI) rose 31.8% to $3.11 in pre-market trading after the company entered into in-car audio collaboration with Xpeng Motors.
- Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ: OMER) shares rose 21.5% to $15.10 in pre-market trading. Omeros, last month, reported submission of its Biologics License Application to the FDA for narsoplimab in hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy.
- Landcadia Holdings II, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCA) rose 21.5% to $22.00 in pre-market trading after declining around 7% on Wednesday.
- Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CATB) rose 17.8% to $2.46 in pre-market trading after jumping 28% on Wednesday. The company, last month, posted a loss for its third quarter.
- CIIG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ: CIIC) rose 15% to $22.61 in pre-market trading. Arrival, last month, announced a definitive business combination agreement with CIIG Merger via a SPAC deal.
- Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) rose 12.9% to $160.16 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results and issued strong Q4 and FY21 guidance.
- China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAAS) rose 12.8% to $9.34 in pre-market trading after declining around 5% on Wednesday.
- InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: NVIV) rose 11.4% to $0.78 in pre-market trading.
- Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ: ZS) rose 11.3% to $163.30 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results. The company also issued upbeat guidance for FY21.
- Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ORMP) shares rose 9.2% to $4.26 in pre-market trading. Oramed Pharma, on Wednesday, reported initiation of Phase 2 NASH trial of oral insulin.
- Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NYSE: PXS) rose 8.7% to $0.9999 in pre-market trading.
- Longview Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: LGVW) rose 8.6% to $15.90 in pre-market trading. Butterfly Network, last month, announced it will go public through a SPAC merger with Longview.
- Okta Inc (NASDAQ: OKTA) rose 8.6% to $250.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results. The company also issued strong FY21 estimates.
- Elastic NV (NYSE: ESTC) rose 8.4% to $130.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE: AHT) rose 7.8% to $2.49 in pre-market trading after gaining over 9% on Wednesday. Ashford Hospitality Trust, last week, said approximately 30% of the preferred stock eligible for exchange were tendered, resulting in issuance of approximately 38,388,760 shares of stock.
- Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: OEG) rose 7.8% to $1.39 in pre-market trading. Orbital Power Services, on Wednesday, signed MSA with Midwestern investor-Owned Utility.
- Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARTL) rose 6.6% to $0.70 in pre-market trading after climbing over 15% on Wednesday. Artelo Biosciences named Gregory R. Reyes, M.D., Ph.D. to its Board of Directors.
- Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ: NAKD) shares rose 6.2% to $0.1959 in pre-market trading after declining over 8% on Wednesday. Naked Brand Group, last week, was granted 180-day extension by Nasdaq to regain compliance with minimum bid price rule.
- Trine Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: TRNE) rose 6% to $14.12 in pre-market trading.
- Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) rose 5.6% to $3.96 in pre-market trading after declining 20% on Wednesday. The company on Monday released Q3 results.
- Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDMO) rose 5.2% to $10.00 in pre-market trading as the company posted upbeat quarterly results.
- Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) rose 4.7% to $6.70 in pre-market trading. Nano Dimension closed the earlier announced registered direct offering of 11,960,160 of its ADSs at a price of $5.00 per ADS.
Losers
- Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK) fell 19.6% to $165.52 in pre-market trading after the company reported a wider loss for the third quarter and issued weak sales guidance for the current quarter.
- Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI) shares fell 14.9% to $20.70 in pre-market trading after the company reported a common stock offering.
- Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLN) fell 9.5% to $1.05 in pre-market trading following a 22% surge in the previous session.
- Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) fell 9.2% to $0.7341 in pre-market trading after jumping over 23% on Wednesday. Sundial recently reported elimination of senior secured second lien convertible notes.
- HEXO Corp. (NYSE: HEXO) fell 7.7% to $1.08 in pre-market trading. Cannabis stocks are trading volatile following news marijuana decriminalization bill has advanced to House floor vote.
- India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE: IGC) fell 7.2% to $2.07 in pre-market trading after climbing 23% on Wednesday.
- Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYES) fell 7% to $1.32 in pre-market trading after declining over 5% on Wednesday.
- Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHV) shares fell 5.5% to $7.17 in pre-market trading. Achieve Life Sciences recently reported a proposed public offering of 1.5 million shares.
- Mechel PAO (NYSE: MTL) fell 5.3% to $1.60 in pre-market trading after climbing 14% in the previous session.
- Orange S.A. (NYSE: ORAN) shares fell 5.3% to $12.28 in pre-market trading. Orange announced plans to deploy the funds received following the recent tax dispute resolution to accelerate its development and commitments, while also proposing to benefit its employees and shareholders.
- Ameri Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRH) shares fell 5.1% to $1.67 in pre-market trading after climbing around 23% on Wednesday.
- Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MACK) fell 5% to $6.17 in pre-market trading. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals shares jumped 59% on Wednesday following a timeline announcement for a potential Onivyde milestone payment which was announced at a corporate presentation by Ipsen S.A.
