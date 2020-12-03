Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tesla's Biggest Challenge With Giga Berlin: German Auto Union
Mohit Manghnani , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 03, 2020 5:38am   Comments
Share:
Tesla's Biggest Challenge With Giga Berlin: German Auto Union

Tesla Inc’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) Giga Berlin project is well-received in Germany with fast track approvals and promise of job creation, Bloomberg reports. However, it could hit a speed bump with Germany’s IG Metall auto labor union in the way.

What Happened: On Nov. 30, Tesla chief Elon Musk received the Axel Springer Award in Germany for his entrepreneurial achievements. On the other hand, Tesla has entered into a conflict with the powerful 2.3 million-member labor union after ignoring a letter from the IG Metall seeking a dialogue.

At a Berlin protest, many workers denounced Tesla’s poaching of Daimler’s (OTC: DMLRY) Mercedes-Benz head. The deputy leader of a labor-affiliated faction of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s party, Christian Bäumler, said, “It’s not good for an automobile manufacturer to be in permanent conflict with IG Metall. The union has organizational power, it has money, it has experience. It can endure a long fight.”

Bloomberg reports that top officials such as Economy Minister Peter Altmaier are on Tesla’s side, promising to get the Giga plant up and running by mid-2021.

Why It Matters: Elon Musk is not a fan of organized labor. A judge in the U.S. had ruled earlier that Tesla’s labor practices violated the labor law

IG Metall’s concern is that Tesla would follow the footsteps of Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN), which has expanded in Germany without signing wage deals for its warehouse workers despite protests. 

Tesla plans to employ over 10,000 people for the Giga factory. Tesla has long argued that its employees are better off without a union since Tesla sets up its employees for success, and everyone is offered stock options -- Electrek.

Price Action: TSLA shares are trading lower by 2.73% at $568.82 in the pre-market session on the last check Thursday.

Click here to check out Benzinga's EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news.
Image Courtesy: Wikimedia

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Mixed Ahead Of Dollar General, Kroger Earnings
These 3 EV Entrepreneurs Are Getting Richer Faster Than Elon Musk This Year
Tesla Gets Goldman Sachs Upgrade With $780 Price Target
Here Are The Types Of COVID-19 Tests You Can Take
Nio Recovers From Sell-Off: What's In Store For The EV Stock?
Michael Burry Of 'The Big Short' Fame Confirms He's Shorting Tesla
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Bloomberg Electric Vehicle EVsNews Global Top Stories Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com