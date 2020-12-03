62 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MACK) shares climbed 59.1% to close at $6.49 on Wednesday. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, last month, reported a loss for the third quarter.
- Tredegar Corporation (NYSE: TG) surged 29.9% to close at $21.55 after the company declared a special dividend of $5.97 per share.
- Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE: KFS) shares gained 28.7% to close at $3.90. Kingsway Financial Services reported the closing of its acquisition of PWI Holdings, Inc.
- F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSTX) gained 27.6% to close at $10.07 after gaining 12% on Tuesday.
- Sequential Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ: SQBG) shares surged 25.2% to close at $11.79 after the company announced relaunch of broad review of strategic alternatives.
- Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE: NTZ) gained 24.6% to close at $11.35.
- Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) shares climbed 23.8% to close at $0.8080 after declining over 10% on Tuesday. Sundial recently reported elimination of senior secured second lien convertible notes.
- Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) jumped 19.9% to close at $5.43.
- Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLSE) gained 19.1% to close at $18.30.
- Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDRA) surged 18.3% to close at $5.18. Idera Pharmaceuticals, last month, appointed Dan Soland as Chief Operating Officer.
- Mohawk Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MWK) rose 17.9% to close at $8.12 after the company announced it would acquire 4 e-commerce brands and issued FY21 sales guidance.
- Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) jumped 17.6% to close at $32.70.
- Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: COGT) climbed 16.6% to close at $12.21 as the company reported pricing of upsized public offering of shares of common stock.
- Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTD) shares jumped 15.9% to close at $0.4750.
- Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCO) climbed 15.3% to close at $31.94 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIOX) gained 15.1% to close at $2.67 after the company said first patient was dosed in high-dose cohort of AXO-AAV-GM1 clinical trial in patients with GM1 gangliosidosis.
- Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ: TOUR) jumped 15% to close at $2.46. Tuniu shares dipped over 24% on Tuesday after the company reported Q3 results..
- Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ: NTEC) gained 14.9% to close at $3.62.
- China Online Education Group (NYSE: COE) surged 14.3% to close at $30.13. China Online Education Group, last week, company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results.
- AMREP Corporation (NYSE: AXR) shares climbed 14.1% to close at $6.93.
- OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) gained 14.1% to close at $4.87.
- Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) surged 12.6% to close at $320.89.
- Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRPA) gained 12.5% to close at $3.32 as COVID-19 vaccine optimism lifted travel sector outlook.
- Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) climbed 11% to close at $10.59.
- iBio, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBIO) shares climbed 9.7% to close at $1.59. iBio has been selected to produce ATB Therapeutics' bioengineered antibody-toxin fusion proteins.
- Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE: AHT) shares gained 9.5% to close at $2.31 after declining 20% on Tuesday.
- NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) gained 9.4% to close at $59.23 as the company posted stronger-than-expected earnings for its second quarter and issued an upbeat earnings guidance for the third quarter.
- Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VNDA) gained 9.3% to close at $13.49 after the FDA approved HETLIOZ® (tasimelteon) for the treatment of nighttime sleep disturbances in smith-magenis syndrome.
- Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE: ICD) rose 7.7% to close at $3.80.
- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) rose 6.4% to close at $7.45. BlackBerry shares jumped over 19% on Tuesday after the company announced a new partnership with Amazon.com for its new intelligent vehicle data platform in a multi-year global agreement.
- Vapotherm Inc (NYSE: VAPO) gained 6.3% to close at $26.69 after the company raised its Q4 sales guidance.
- BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) gained 6.2% to close at $121.09. Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech said Wednesday they have received regulatory approval in the United Kingdom for their COVID-19 vaccine.
- Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ: MESO) rose 4.8% to close at $15.84 as the company reported that the FDA has granted Fast Track designation for Remestemcel-L for treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome due to COVID-19.
Losers
- Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: OVID) shares tumbled 55.9% to close at $2.9350 on Wednesday after the company announced topline results from the Phase 3 NEPTUNE study of OV101 for the treatment of Angelman syndrome, showing the study did not meet the primary endpoint of change in overall score on the Clinical Global Impression-Improvement-Angelman syndrome. Citigroup downgraded Ovid Therapeutics from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from$10 to $4.
- Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: EARS) fell 33.1% to close at $3.50 after the company priced an $8 million offering at $4 per share. Auris Medical shares jumped 371% on Tuesday after the company reported positive efficacy data for its AM-301 in protecting against Sars Covid-19 infections.
- MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: MDVL) fell 30.7% to close at $12.50.
- BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: BLCT) dropped 22.9% to close at $11.15 following Q3 earnings.
- ReneSola Ltd (NYSE: SOL) fell 21.2% to close at $6.22 after the company reported downbeat quarterly sales.
- Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) fell 20.2% to close at $3.75. Canaan, on Monday, reported Q3 financial results.
- iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRTC) declined 20.1% to close at $192.21. iRhythm Technologies yesterday received positive national guidance in first of its kind digital health pilot with the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence.
- FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) dipped 20% to close at $7.24 after the company announced a common stock offering of 34.5 million shares at $6.50 per share.
- Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDGS) shares declined 19.2% to close at $1.85 after the company priced its $13 million underwritten public offering of ADSs.
- Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) shares fell 19% to close at $20.43 on news of a delay for the long-awaited U.S. Postal Service contract. The USPS is delaying its contract decision on the USPS replacement vehicles, according to Trucks.com.
- Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ARLO) dipped 18.4% to close at $5.63 after climbing 31% on Tuesday.
- ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPH) shares declined 17% to close at $8.93. ProPhase Labs, last month, posted a loss for the third quarter.
- Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ: APEN) dipped 16.1% to close at $3.69. Piper Sandler, on Monday, upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight and raised its price target from $2 to $5 per share.
- Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBRX) fell 15% to close at $0.8414. Moleculin Biotech shares gained 27% on Tuesday after the company announced FDA approved 3 rare pediatric disease designations for WP1066.
- Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) dropped 14.3% to close at $11.85. Altimmune, last week, announced the submission of an investigational new drug application for the AdCOVID single-dose intranasal COVID-19 vaccine.
- Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRSR) fell 14% to close at $34.60. Cowen & Co. downgraded Corsair Gaming from Outperform to Market Perform and raised the price target from $32 to $37.
- DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: DRTT) shares declined 13.9% to close at $1.91.
- Root, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT) fell 13.5% to close at $14.70 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 earnings.
- Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ACST) shares fell 12.3% to close at $0.3200 after jumping over 25% on Tuesday.
- Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) fell 12.3% to close at $22.51 after declining 5% on Tuesday.
- Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RETA) shares fell 10.1% to close at $136.51 after the company announced a 2 million share common stock offering.
- Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE: LU) shares dropped 10.1% to close at $15.10 after the company reported a Q3 net profit of $318 million.
- Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: STTK) shares fell 8.8% to close at $29.62.
- Box Inc (NYSE: BOX) shares fell 8.8% to close at $16.91 after the company reported Q3 earnings results and issued Q4 sales guidance below estimates.
- salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) fell 8.5% to close at $220.78. salesforce.com reported better-than-exp results for its third quarter and raised its FY21 sales forecast. The company also confirmed plans to acquire Slack Technologies in a $27.7 billion deal.
- Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ: MOGO) fell 8.3% to close at $2.97. Mogo recently highlighted a 135% month-over-month increase in bitcoin volume traded on its platform in November.
- Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ALNA) shares declined 7.5% to close at $1.23 after the company announced a $13 million bought-deal offering.
- Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) fell 5.7% to close at $22.08 after declining 5% on Tuesday.
- Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYES) fell 5.3% to close at $1.42 after jumping over 54% on Tuesday.
