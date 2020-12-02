8 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q4 sales guidance and FY21 EPS and sales above estimates.
- CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results and issued Q4 and FY21 EPS and sales guidance above estimates.
- Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q2 sales and FY21 EPS and sales guidance above estimates.
- Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Five Below (NASDAQ: FIVE) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
Losers
- Splunk (NASDAQ: SPLK) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q3 EPS was down year over year and worse-than-expected Q3 sales results. The company also issued Q4 sales guidance below estimates.
- Veritone (NASDAQ: VERI) shares are trading lower after the company reported a common stock offering. No size was disclosed.
- Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) shares are trading lower after the company reported November and Q1 sales results.
