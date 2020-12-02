12 Financial Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Weidai (NYSE:WEI) stock moved upwards by 2.58% to $1.59 during Wednesday's after-market session. Weidai's trading volume hit 25.9K shares by close, accounting for 0.48% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $112.0 million.

Trident Acquisitions (NASDAQ:TDAC) shares moved upwards by 2.38% to $11.57. Trading volume for this security closed at 4.4K, accounting for 3.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $138.4 million.

Gores Metropoulos (NASDAQ:GMHI) shares rose 2.16% to $18.39. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 121.6K shares, which is 5.95 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $919.5 million.

WisdomTree Inv (NASDAQ:WETF) shares moved upwards by 1.33% to $4.54. Trading volume for this security closed at 105.2K, accounting for 11.81% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $675.4 million.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) shares increased by 1.22% to $40.5. This security traded at a volume of 21.6K shares come close, making up 8.77% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $757.0 million.

Lufax Holding (NYSE:LU) shares increased by 1.19% to $15.27. This security traded at a volume of 133.6K shares come close, making up 1.43% of its average volume over the last 100 days. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

Losers

Blackrock Enhanced Intl (NYSE:BGY) stock declined by 3.04% to $5.59 during Wednesday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 37.0K, accounting for 17.24% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $586.7 million.

Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) shares decreased by 2.78% to $5.6. At the close, Marathon Patent Group's trading volume reached 116.2K shares. This is 0.84% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $294.8 million.

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) stock fell 2.25% to $1.7. This security traded at a volume of 363 shares come close, making up 0.04% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $47.6 million.

RMG Acquisition (NYSE:RMG) stock fell 2.16% to $14.51. At the close, RMG Acquisition's trading volume reached 13.1K shares. This is 0.97% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $417.1 million.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) stock decreased by 1.26% to $12.61. 360 DigiTech's trading volume hit 5.9K shares by close, accounting for 0.65% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion.

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) stock fell 1.2% to $3.72. Trading volume for this security closed at 138.0K, accounting for 6.66% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $7.5 billion.