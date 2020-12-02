Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Mohawk Group's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 02, 2020 3:41pm   Comments
Share:

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ: MWK) shares are trading higher on Wednesday after the company announced it would acquire four E-commerce brands and issued fiscal year 2021 sales guidance.

MicroPort is a medical device developer and manufacturer that is headquartered in Shanghai, China. It designs and produces products for a range of medical fields including cardiology, interventional radiology, orthopedics, electrophysiology, and surgical management.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals shares were trading up 14.51% at $7.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $9.68 and a 52-week low of $1.42.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MWK)

12 Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
56 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
12 Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com