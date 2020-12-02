Why Kingsway Financial Services Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE: KFS) shares are trading higher on Wednesday. The company on Tuesday announced the closing of its acquisition of PWI Holdings.

Kingsway Financial Services Inc through subsidiaries operates in the extended warranty, asset management, and real estate industries in the United States. It operates through two segments: Extended Warranty and Leased Real Estate. The Extended Warranty segment provides after-market vehicle protection services distributed by credit unions. Its Leased Real Estate segment leases real property to a third party pursuant to a long-term triple net lease. The firm generates maximum revenue from Extended Warranty segment in the form of Service fee and commission income.

Kingsway Financial Services shares were trading up 26.32% at $3.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $4.39 and a 52-week low of $1.26.