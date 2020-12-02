Cramer: Wednesday A 'Monumental' Day In COVID-19 Battle

The United Kingdom government's approval of Pfizer Inc.'s (NYSE: PFE) vaccine against the novel coronavirus is "monumental" and will put pressure on U.S. regulators to follow suit, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Wednesday on "Squawk on the Street."

'Let's Get It Done': The U.K. government is making a statement to the world by saying "let's get [the vaccine] it done," Cramer said. The U.S. might just be a little behind, he said, as some experts are modeling that healthy 30-year-olds who are last in line for a vaccine will be able to get a shot by next summer.

This is despite the absence of any recent update from Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), although Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE: EBS) mentioned having access to more than 1 billion vials.

Cramer Says Distribution Challenges Overblown: The distribution of vaccines will be straightforward because the retail pharmacy community is "ready," Cramer said.

The wholesale drug distributor McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) knows how to take care of business, he said.

Individuals opting for the vaccine have to merely make an appointment on a pharmacy's website. Long-term health care facilities like Ventas are just as confident a vaccine can be distributed by Christmas, the CNBC host said.

"I don't understand why people think this is going to be so hard."

Gottlieb Sees 'Rationing' Environment' The availability of one or more vaccines will be stuck in a "rationing type of environment" into spring 2021, former FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb separately told CNBC.

"It's going to be certain essential workers in the next waves of vaccination and also older individuals who are at higher risk of having a bad outcome for COVID. Those will be the groups that get vaccinated next," he said.