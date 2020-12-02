56 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) shares jumped 99% to $1.4111 after the company announced "positive" findings from an independent evaluation of its UroShield device. The findings have been submitted to the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence for review and consideration.
- Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MACK) shares jumped 42.7% to $5.82. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, last month, reported a loss for the third quarter.
- Tredegar Corporation (NYSE: TG) climbed 28.9% to $21.39 after the company declared a special dividend of $5.97 per share.
- Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE: KFS) shares climbed 26.7% to $3.84. Kingsway Financial Services reported the closing of its acquisition of PWI Holdings, Inc.
- Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE: ICD) gained 26.1% to $4.45.
- Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) climbed 24.2% to $5.63.
- Sequential Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ: SQBG) shares jumped 23.3% to $11.61 after the company announced relaunch of broad review of strategic alternatives.
- Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE: AHT) shares jumped 18.7% to $2.505 after declining 20% on Tuesday.
- Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AYLA) gained 18.2% to $11.80 after Noble Capital Markets initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $29 per share.
- Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ: NTEC) surged 17.9% to $3.7150.
- Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: COGT) gained 16.2% to $12.17 as the company reported pricing of upsized public offering of shares of common stock.
- Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTD) shares climbed 15% to $0.4712.
- Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) rose 14.8% to $10.95.
- Mohawk Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MWK) gained 14.4% to $7.88 after the company announced it would acquire 4 e-commerce brands and issued FY21 sales guidance.
- Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) gained 13.7% to $324.00.
- F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSTX) surged 13.4% to $8.95 after gaining 12% on Tuesday.
- Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ: TOUR) gained 12.6% to $2.4101. Tuniu shares dipped over 24% on Tuesday after the company reported Q3 results..
- Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCO) surged 12.5% to $31.15 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) gained 12.1% 7.85. BlackBerry shares shot jumped over 19% on Tuesday after the company announced a new partnership with Amazon.com for its new intelligent vehicle data platform in a multi-year global agreement.
- Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) shares gained 11.3% to $0.7263 after declining over 10% on Tuesday. Sundial recently reported elimination of senior secured second lien convertible notes.
- Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIOX) surged 11.3% to $2.5823 after the company said first patient was dosed in high-dose cohort of AXO-AAV-GM1 clinical trial in patients with GM1 gangliosidosis.
- NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) rose 9.7% to $59.41 as the company posted stronger-than-expected earnings for its second quarter and issued an upbeat earnings guidance for the third quarter.
- Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VNDA) climbed 9.5% to $13.51 after the FDA approved HETLIOZ® (tasimelteon) for the treatment of nighttime sleep disturbances in smith-magenis syndrome.
- iBio, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBIO) shares gained 9% to $1.5804. iBio has been selected to produce ATB Therapeutics' bioengineered antibody-toxin fusion proteins.
- fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO) rose 7.8% to $28.83 after the company announced acquisition of Balto Sports.
- Vapotherm Inc (NYSE: VAPO) gained 5.9% to $26.57 after the company raised its Q4 sales guidance.
- Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ: MESO) rose 5% to $15.86 as the company reported that the FDA has granted Fast Track designation for Remestemcel-L for treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome due to COVID-19.
- BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) gained 4.6% to $119.20. Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech said Wednesday they have received regulatory approval in the United Kingdom for their COVID-19 vaccine.
Losers
- Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: OVID) shares dipped 55% to $2.9950 after the company announced topline results from the Phase 3 NEPTUNE study of OV101 for the treatment of Angelman syndrome, showing the study did not meet the primary endpoint of change in overall score on the Clinical Global Impression-Improvement-Angelman syndrome. Citigroup downgraded Ovid Therapeutics from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from$10 to $4.
- Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: EARS) fell 31.5% to $3.5773 after the company priced an $8 million offering at $4 per share. Auris Medical shares jumped 371% on Tuesday after the company reported positive efficacy data for its AM-301 in protecting against Sars Covid-19 infections.
- Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) shares fell 22.1% to $19.66 on news of a delay for the long-awaited U.S. Postal Service contract. The USPS is delaying its contract decision on the USPS replacement vehicles, according to Trucks.com.
- iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRTC) declined 19.4% to $193.97. iRhythm Technologies yesterday received positive national guidance in first of its kind digital health pilot with the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence.
- FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) fell 19.1% to $7.32 after the company announced a common stock offering of 34.5 million shares at $6.50 per share.
- ReneSola Ltd (NYSE: SOL) fell 19.1% to $6.38 after the company reported downbeat quarterly sales.
- Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) dropped 18% to $3.8550. Canaan, on Monday, reported Q3 financial results.
- Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDGS) shares fell 17% to $1.90 after the company priced its $13 million underwritten public offering of ADSs.
- Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ: MOGO) dropped 16% to $2.7199. Mogo yesterday highlighted a 135% month-over-month increase in bitcoin volume traded on its platform in November.
- BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: BLCT) fell 16% to $12.14 following Q3 earnings.
- Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ARLO) fell 15.9% to $5.80 after climbing 31% on Tuesday.
- Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRSR) dipped 15.3% to $34.09. Cowen & Co. downgraded Corsair Gaming from Outperform to Market Perform and raised the price target from $32 to $37.
- Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RETA) shares declined 13.1% to $132.00 after the company announced a 2 million share common stock offering.
- Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ACST) shares fell 12.9% to $0.3180 after jumping over 25% on Tuesday.
- Gores Metropoulos, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMHI) fell 12.9% to $14.80.
- Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) fell 12.8% to $22.37 after declining 5% on Tuesday.
- Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: STTK) shares dipped 12.2% to $28.51.
- Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBRX) fell 12% to $0.8708. Moleculin Biotech shares gained 27% on Tuesday after the company announced FDA approved 3 rare pediatric disease designations for WP1066.
- QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) dropped 11.6% to $31.32 after declining 25% on Tuesday.
- Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYES) fell 10.7% to $1.3398 after jumping over 54% on Tuesday.
- Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ALNA) shares dropped 9.4% to $1.2050 after the company announced a $13 million bought-deal offering.
- Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE: LU) shares fell 9.4% to $15.20 after the company reported a Q3 net profit of $318 million.
- China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAAS) fell 8.2% to $7.97. China Automotive Systems shares dropped 17% on Tuesday after hearing that Greenridge downgraded the stock to a Sell rating.
- salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) fell 7.6% to $223.07. salesforce.com reported better-than-exp results for its third quarter and raised its FY21 sales forecast. The company also confirmed plans to acquire Slack Technologies in a $27.7 billion deal.
- Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) fell 7.4% to $21.68 after declining 5% on Tuesday.
- Box Inc (NYSE: BOX) shares fell 7.4% to $17.17 after the company reported Q3 earnings results and issued Q4 sales guidance below estimates.
- SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB) fell 7.1% to $1.04 after declining 7% on Tuesday. SuperCom launched new $1.2 million national electronic monitoring project in Europe.
- Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ: TWST) fell 5% to $112.16 after the company reported a $250 million offering..
