Why Sequential Brands Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 02, 2020 12:11pm   Comments
Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ: SQBG) shares are trading higher on Wednesday after the company announced a relaunch of a broad review of strategic alternatives.

Sequential Brands Group owns, manages and licenses a large-scale and diversified portfolio of consumer brands across multiple industries.

“The company has successfully rationalized its cost structure and strengthened its relationships with key stakeholders during the past several months. We believe now is the right time to re-focus on the process of exploring strategic alternatives to fully maximize value for our shareholders,” said William Sweedler, executive chairman of Sequential Brands.

Sequential Brands Group shares were trading up 23.25% at $11.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $24.80 and a 52-week low of $4.11.

