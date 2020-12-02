Why These 4 Pharma Stocks Are Moving Today

Akers Biosciences (NASDAQ: AKER) shares are trading higher on Wednesday after the company's proposed merger partner MyMD Pharmaceuticals released news. MyMD announced a patent for methods of regulating TNF-α to treat cancers, autoimmune disorders and other disorders associated with chronic inflammation.

Akers Biosciences is engaged in developing, manufacturing and supplying rapid, point-of-care screening and testing products designed to bring health-related information directly to the patient or clinician in a time- and cost-efficient manner.

Akers Biosciences shares were trading up 5% at $2.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $8.85 and a 52-week low of $1.55.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ALNA) shares are trading lower after the company announced a $13 million bought-deal offering.

Allena Pharmaceuticals is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing and commercializing first-in-class, oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic and kidney disorders.

Allena Pharmaceuticals shares were trading down 9.77% at $1.20. The stock has a 52-week high of $3.39 and a 52-week low of 52 cents.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ: MESO) shares are trading higher after the company announced that the FDA granted fast track designation for its Remestercel-L for the treatment of Acure and respiratory distress syndrome due to COVID-19.

Mesoblast is a small-cap biotech company with listings on both the ASX and the Nasdaq. The company has acquired the rights to develop and commercialize certain regenerative medicine technologies aimed at innovative ways of treating inflammatory diseases.

Mesoblast shares were trading up 4.63% at $15.82. The stock has a 52-week high of $21.28 and a 52-week low of $3.12.

Auris Medical (NASDAQ: EARS) shares are trading lower after the company priced an $8 million offering at $4 per share.

Auris Medical is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The company develops novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. It has two projects in advanced clinical development Keyzilen for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus and AM-111 for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss.

Auris Medical shares were trading down 34.03% at $3.45. The stock has a 52-week high of $6.60 and a 52-week low of 65 cents.