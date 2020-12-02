Market Overview

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 02, 2020 10:42am
During Wednesday's morning trading, 70 companies set new 52-week highs.

Things to Consider:

  • T-Mobile US (NASDAQ: TMUS) was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high this morning.
  • The company with the smallest market cap to set a new 52-week high was Viveve Medical (NASDAQ: VIVE).
  • Viveve Medical (NASDAQ: VIVE) was the biggest winner of the morning session, as it traded up 753.52% to reach its new 52-week high.

The following stocks created new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday:

  • T-Mobile US (NASDAQ: TMUS) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $134.24. Shares traded up 0.25%.
  • BHP Group (NYSE: BHP) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $59.85. Shares traded up 3.36%.
  • BHP Gr (NYSE: BBL) shares set a new yearly high of $49.13 this morning. The stock was up 3.82% on the session.
  • Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) stock made a new 52-week high of $96.34 Wednesday. The stock was up 3.89% for the day.
  • Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $64.00 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.86%.
  • Rio Tinto (NYSE: RIO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $70.30 with a daily change of up 3.88%.
  • Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT) shares broke to $84.87 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.34%.
  • Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) shares were up 2.03% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $68.70.
  • Lam Research (NASDAQ: LRCX) shares hit $474.15 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.22%.
  • Monster Beverage (NASDAQ: MNST) shares hit a yearly high of $88.44. The stock traded down 0.15% on the session.
  • Xilinx (NASDAQ: XLNX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $151.54. The stock traded up 3.71% on the session.
  • Wipro (NYSE: WIT) shares hit a yearly high of $5.50. The stock traded up 3.82% on the session.
  • RingCentral (NYSE: RNG) shares were up 3.83% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $322.85.
  • Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ: LBRDK) stock set a new 52-week high of $162.04 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 1.14%.
  • ArcelorMittal (NYSE: MT) stock hit a yearly high price of $19.68. The stock was up 1.23% for the day.
  • POSCO (NYSE: PKX) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $57.21. Shares traded up 1.78%.
  • SK Telecom Co (NYSE: SKM) shares set a new 52-week high of $24.11 on Wednesday, moving up 1.84%.
  • FMC (NYSE: FMC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $120.21 with a daily change of down 0.39%.
  • Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE: SBSW) stock made a new 52-week high of $14.92 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.75% for the day.
  • Eaton Vance (NYSE: EV) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $68.95 with a daily change of up 0.44%.
  • II-VI (NASDAQ: IIVI) stock made a new 52-week high of $70.65 Wednesday. The stock was up 2.44% for the day.
  • Pearson (NYSE: PSO) shares were 0.0% (flat) on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $8.94 for a change of 0.0% (flat).
  • Vertiv Holdings (NYSE: VRT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $19.57 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.08%.
  • Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ: IOVA) shares set a new 52-week high of $42.25 on Wednesday, moving down 0.04%.
  • Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ: KNSL) shares set a new yearly high of $244.59 this morning. The stock was down 0.51% on the session.
  • Stifel Financial (NYSE: SF) shares were up 1.06% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $72.94.
  • Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE: CLF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $12.25 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.78%.
  • Houlihan Lokey (NYSE: HLI) shares set a new 52-week high of $66.41 on Wednesday, moving down 0.19%.
  • Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ: HAIN) shares were down 0.3% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $38.75 for a change of down 0.3%.
  • Vonage Hldgs (NASDAQ: VG) shares were down 0.07% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $13.52.
  • Patterson Companies (NASDAQ: PDCO) shares were up 11.12% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $31.99 for a change of up 11.12%.
  • NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ: NSTG) shares set a new yearly high of $57.33 this morning. The stock was up 2.84% on the session.
  • Generation Bio (NASDAQ: GBIO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $53.38 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 6.15%.
  • Calamos Strategic Total (NASDAQ: CSQ) shares hit a yearly high of $15.40. The stock traded down 0.54% on the session.
  • Freedom Holding (NASDAQ: FRHC) shares were up 2.24% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $38.83 for a change of up 2.24%.
  • Myovant Sciences (NYSE: MYOV) shares were up 2.15% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $24.84 for a change of up 2.15%.
  • FuboTV (NYSE: FUBO) shares set a new yearly high of $29.21 this morning. The stock was up 7.27% on the session.
  • Tronox Holdings (NYSE: TROX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $13.63 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.68%.
  • Hudbay Minerals (NYSE: HBM) stock hit a yearly high price of $6.88. The stock was up 3.37% for the day.
  • Gabelli Equity Trust (NYSE: GAB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $6.34. The stock traded up 0.08% on the session.
  • Avaya Hldgs (NYSE: AVYA) stock hit a yearly high price of $19.79. The stock was up 2.36% for the day.
  • Ultra Clean Holdings (NASDAQ: UCTT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $34.49. The stock traded up 2.99% on the session.
  • nLight (NASDAQ: LASR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $34.17. The stock traded up 5.1% on the session.
  • Cohu (NASDAQ: COHU) shares were up 4.06% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $30.88.
  • QAD (NASDAQ: QADA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $58.54 with a daily change of up 0.88%.
  • California Resources (NYSE: CRC) shares hit $24.18 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 2.42%.
  • Impinj (NASDAQ: PI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $44.07 with a daily change of up 4.39%.
  • QAD (NASDAQ: QADB) shares were up 2.19% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $39.14 for a change of up 2.19%.
  • Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI) shares hit a yearly high of $40.25. The stock traded up 7.9% on the session.
  • Blackrock Health Sciences (NYSE: BME) stock set a new 52-week high of $47.39 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.4%.
  • Morgan Stanley China (NYSE: CAF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $23.89 with a daily change of down 0.22%.
  • Lydall (NYSE: LDL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $28.83 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.89%.
  • Tekla World Healthcare (NYSE: THW) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $15.80 with a daily change of up 1.03%.
  • South Mountain Merger (NASDAQ: SMMCU) shares were up 0.27% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $15.50 for a change of up 0.27%.
  • South Mountain Merger (NASDAQ: SMMC) shares were up 2.24% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $14.40 for a change of up 2.24%.
  • Columbia Seligman (NYSE: STK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $25.95 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.19%.
  • Oppenheimer Holdings (NYSE: OPY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $31.06. The stock traded up 1.11% on the session.
  • Joint (NASDAQ: JYNT) shares were up 2.45% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $27.07.
  • Entravision Comms (NYSE: EVC) stock set a new 52-week high of $3.03 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.72%.
  • StoneMor (NYSE: STON) shares hit a new 52-week high of $1.87. The stock traded up 1.7% on the session.
  • Lazard Glb Total Return (NYSE: LGI) shares were up 0.75% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $17.55 for a change of up 0.75%.
  • Korea Fund (NYSE: KF) stock made a new 52-week high of $37.66 Wednesday. The stock was up 3.21% for the day.
  • THL Credit Senior Loan (NYSE: FSLF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $13.62 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.42%.
  • NexPoint Real Estate (NYSE: NREF) stock set a new 52-week high of $19.56 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 6.27%.
  • Kingsway Financial Servs (NYSE: KFS) shares broke to $4.38 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 26.71%.
  • Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ: BASI) shares set a new yearly high of $6.79 this morning. The stock was down 0.07% on the session.
  • Streamline Health Solns (NASDAQ: STRM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $1.91 with a daily change of up 10.59%.
  • Capitala Finance (NASDAQ: CPTA) shares were up 4.25% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $14.00 for a change of up 4.25%.
  • Intec Pharma (NASDAQ: NTEC) shares broke to $3.88 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 14.35%.
  • Viveve Medical (NASDAQ: VIVE) shares set a new yearly high of $4.73 this morning. The stock was up 753.52% on the session.

 

Posted-In: 52-Week HighsNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

