Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday

During Wednesday's morning trading, 70 companies set new 52-week highs.

Things to Consider:

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ: TMUS) was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high this morning.

The following stocks created new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday:

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ: TMUS) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $134.24. Shares traded up 0.25%.

Stay with Benzinga for further updates about these companies and many others going forward.