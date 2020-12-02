Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

Before 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday, 5 stocks hit new 52-week lows.

Noteworthy Highlights:

Tempur Sealy Intl (NYSE: TPX) was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low.

(NASDAQ: MDIA) was the smallest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NBRV) saw the most significant move of the companies, as shares traded down 10.91% to reach its new 52-week low.

The stocks that set new 52-week lows as of 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday:

Tempur Sealy Intl (NYSE: TPX) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $24.56 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.95%.

(NYSE: JT) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.50 on Wednesday morning, moving down 5.62%. MediaCo Holding (NASDAQ: MDIA) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $2.27. Shares traded down 5.8%.

