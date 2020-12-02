Market Overview

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 02, 2020
Before 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday, 5 stocks hit new 52-week lows.

Noteworthy Highlights:

  • Tempur Sealy Intl (NYSE: TPX) was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low.
  • MediaCo Holding (NASDAQ: MDIA) was the smallest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low.
  • Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NBRV) saw the most significant move of the companies, as shares traded down 10.91% to reach its new 52-week low.

The stocks that set new 52-week lows as of 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday:

  • Tempur Sealy Intl (NYSE: TPX) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $24.56 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.95%.
  • Northern Dynasty Minerals, Ltd. Common Stock (AMEX: NAK) stock hit $0.32 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.22%.
  • Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NBRV) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.36. The stock was down 10.91% on the session.
  • Jianpu Technology (NYSE: JT) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.50 on Wednesday morning, moving down 5.62%.
  • MediaCo Holding (NASDAQ: MDIA) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $2.27. Shares traded down 5.8%.

 

Benzinga will update traders on these companies going forward. If these companies break to a new level, Benzinga will be the first to report on it.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

52-Week Lows

