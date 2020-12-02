41 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTD) rose 65.1% to $0.6770 in pre-market trading.
- Tredegar Corporation (NYSE: TG) rose 35.2% to $22.41 in pre-market trading after the company declared a special dividend of $5.97 per share.
- iBio, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBIO) shares rose 22.1% to $1.77 in pre-market trading. iBio has been selected to produce ATB Therapeutics' bioengineered antibody-toxin fusion proteins.
- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) rose 15.4% to $8.08 in pre-market trading. BlackBerry shares shot jumped over 19% on Tuesday after the company announced a new partnership with Amazon.com for its new intelligent vehicle data platform in a multi-year global agreement.
- Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: XERS)shares rose 13.8% to $4.79 in pre-market trading.
- fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO) rose 12% to $29.95 in pre-market trading after the company announced acquisition of Balto Sports.
- Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ: TOUR) rose 11.2% to $2.38 in pre-market trading. Tuniu shares dipped over 24% on Tuesday after the company reported Q3 results..
- Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ: MESO) rose 9.8% to $16.60 in pre-market trading as the company reported that the FDA has granted Fast Track designation for Remestemcel-L for treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome due to COVID-19.
- Vapotherm Inc (NYSE: VAPO) rose 9.4% to $27.50 in pre-market trading after the company raised its Q4 sales guidance.
- Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VNDA) rose 9.4% to $13.50 in pre-market trading after the FDA approved HETLIOZ® (tasimelteon) for the treatment of nighttime sleep disturbances in smith-magenis syndrome.
- Zomedica Corp. (NYSE: ZOM) rose 9% to $0.1951 in pre-market trading after climbing over 21% on Tuesday.
- Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) shares rose 8.4% to $0.707 in pre-market trading after declining over 10% on Tuesday. Sundial recently reported elimination of senior secured second lien convertible notes.
- Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ: APOP) rose 8.3% to $2.10 in pre-market trading after declining 5% on Tuesday.
- Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: KDMN) rose 7.3% to $4.45 in pre-market trading. Kadmon recently reported the FDA acceptance of NDA for Belumosudil in patients with chronic graft-versus-host disease.
- BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) rose 6.8% to $121.71 in pre-market trading. Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech said Wednesday they have received regulatory approval in the United Kingdom for their COVID-19 vaccine.
- Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) rose 6.2% to $149.81 in pre-market trading. Moderna shares dropped around 8% on Tuesday on profit-taking after a recent rally on positive vaccine news.
- NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) rose 5.7% to $57.27 in pre-market trading as the company posted stronger-than-expected earnings for its second quarter and issued an upbeat earnings guidance for the third quarter.
- Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) rose 4.3% to $41.10 in pre-market trading. Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech said Wednesday they have received regulatory approval in the United Kingdom for their COVID-19 vaccine.
Losers
- Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: OVID) fell 51.6% to $3.22 in pre-market trading after the company said Phase 3 NEPTUNE clinical trial of OV101 for the treatment of Angelman syndrome did not meet primary endpoint.
- Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) shares fell 25% to $18.92 in pre-market trading on news of a delay for the long-awaited U.S. Postal Service contract. The USPS is delaying its contract decision on the USPS replacement vehicles, according to Trucks.com.
- FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) fell 21.6% to $7.10 in pre-market trading after the company priced its 34.5 million share offering of common stock at $6.50 per share.
- iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRTC) fell 21% to $190.00 in pre-market trading. iRhythm Technologies yesterday received positive national guidance in first of its kind digital health pilot with the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence.
- Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: EARS) fell 19.5% to $4.21 in pre-market trading. Auris Medical shares jumped 371% on Tuesday after the company reported positive efficacy data for its AM-301 in protecting against Sars Covid-19 infections.
- Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBRX) fell 16% to $0.8320 in pre-market trading. Moleculin Biotech shares gained 27% on Tuesday after the company announced FDA approved 3 rare pediatric disease designations for WP1066.
- ReneSola Ltd (NYSE: SOL) fell 15.8% to $6.65 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat quarterly sales.
- Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ACST) shares fell 11% to $0.3250 in pre-market trading after jumping over 25% on Tuesday.
- Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) shares fell 10.9% to $1.96 in pre-market trading. Apollo Endosurgery shares jumped around 77% on Monday after Piper Sandler upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight and raised its price target from $2 to $5 per share.
- Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) fell 10.3% to $21.00 in pre-market trading after declining 5% on Tuesday.
- Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYES) fell 10% to $1.35 in pre-market trading after jumping over 54% on Tuesday.
- Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDGS) shares fell 8.7% to $2.09 in pre-market trading after the company priced its $13 million underwritten public offering of ADSs.
- Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE: AQUA) fell 8.5% to $24.31 in pre-market trading as the company reported pricing of secondary offering, which is expected to result in proceeds of $301.8 million.
- China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAAS) fell 7.8% to $8.00 in pre-market trading. China Automotive Systems shares dropped 17% on Tuesday after hearing that Greenridge downgraded the stock to a Sell rating.
- Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE: LU) shares fell 7.4% to $15.49 in pre-market trading after the company reported a Q3 net profit of $318 million.
- SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB) fell 7.1% to $1.04 in pre-market trading after declining 7% on Tuesday. SuperCom launched new $1.2 million national electronic monitoring project in Europe.
- JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) fell 6.1% to $14.48 in pre-market trading as the company priced its 36.5 million share offering of common stock at $14.40 per share.
- Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) fell 5.8% to $24.17 in pre-market trading after declining 5% on Tuesday.
- Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: KNDI) fell 5.6% to $8.09 in pre-market trading. Kandi Technologies shares tumbled 12% on Tuesday on continued weakness following a recent shortseller report on the company.
- Box Inc (NYSE: BOX) shares fell 5.2% to $17.58 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 earnings results and issued Q4 sales guidance below estimates.
- CIIG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ: CIIC) fell 5.1% to $19.00 in pre-market trading after dropping 9% on Tuesday.
- salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) fell 4.6% to $230.30 in pre-market trading. salesforce.com reported better-than-exp results for its third quarter and raised its FY21 sales forecast. The company also confirmed plans to acquire Slack Technologies in a $27.7 billion deal.
- Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ: TWST) fell 4% to $113.40 in pre-market trading after the company reported a $250 million offering..
