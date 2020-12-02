Market Overview

72 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 02, 2020 4:58am   Comments
Gainers

  • Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: EARS) shares jumped 371% to close at $5.23 on Tuesday after the company reported positive efficacy data for its AM-301 in protecting against Sars Covid-19 infections.

  • Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP) shares surged 43% to close at $4.49 on Tuesday after the company reported an agreement to extend the Aeropuertos Argentina 2000 concession for 10-years until 2038.

  • Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE: ARLO) jumped 31.2% to close at $6.90. Traders are circulating link on Apple Store showing Arlo Ultra 4K wire-free security cameras sold by Apple..
  • Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) shares climbed 30.9% to close at $0.4580 on Tuesday. Jaguar Health shares jumped over 66% on Monday after the company announced plans to develop and commercialize its Crofelemer.
  • CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CLGN) rose 29% to close at $10.23 after the company swung to a profit in the latest quarter.
  • Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX) shares surged 28.5% to close at $0.3725 after climbing over 11% on Monday. Onconova Therapeutics, last week, filed investigational new drug application for multi-kinase CDK4/6 inhibitor ON 123300.
  • Moleculin Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: MBRX) gained 26.9% to close at $0.99 after the company announced FDA approved 3 rare pediatric disease designations for WP1066.
  • Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDAK) climbed 26.1% to close at $16.41 after climbing 35% on Monday.
  • Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTH) surged 25.4% to close at $6.12.
  • Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ: MOGO) gained 22.3% to close at $3.24. Mogo highlighted a 135% month-over-month increase in bitcoin volume traded on its platform in November.
  • Koss Corporation (NASDAQ: KOSS) surged 20.4% to close at $2.60.
  • BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) shares climbed 19.3% to close at $7.00. Amazon Web Services and BlackBerry joined forces to accelerate innovation with New Intelligent Vehicle Data Platform.
  • Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBP) shares jumped 18.9% to close at $1.45. Corbus Pharmaceuticals, last month, reported downbeat quarterly results.
  • AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: AHCO) climbed 18.8% to close at $35.47 after the company raised FY21 sales guidance and announced acquisition of AeroCare Holdings.
  • Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ: INBX) climbed 18.8% to close at $32.68.
  • Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: FTHM) surged 17.3% to close at $26.03.
  • Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC) climbed 17.1% to close at $49.23.
  • Optical Cable Corporation (NASDAQ: OCC) gained 17% to close at $3.16.
  • Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS) gained 16.3% to close at $23.35.
  • Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE: KRP) shares rose 15.9% to close at $8.37.
  • Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ: INTZ) gained 15.5% to close at $14.00.
  • Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ: PACB) climbed 13.5% to close at $17.95.
  • Kohl's Corporation (NYSE: KSS) surged 13.4% to close at $36.52 after the company announced a partnership with Sephora to open 850 Sephora stores inside Kohl's shops by 2023.
  • Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS) surged 13.1% to close at $3.11.
  • Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) gained 13% to close at $13.82 after gaining around 16% on Monday. Altimmune, last week, announced submission of investigational new drug application for AdCOVID single-dose intranasal COVID-19 vaccine.
  • Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSE: DXF) gained 12.4% to close at $1.54 after the company signed an Intentional Cooperation Agreement with Baite Biologic Group.
  • F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSTX) rose 12.2% to close at $7.89.
  • Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ: CNXC) gained 10.5% to close at $105.00.
  • National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCMI) climbed 9.5% to close at $3.69.
  • Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: FREE) gained 8.8% to close at $9.02 after Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and a price target of $23per share.
  • Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ: KXIN) rose 8.3% to close at $7.03 after declining 13% on Monday.
  • NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSE: NTN) gained 8.3% to close at $2.2099. NTN Buzztime released quarterly results last month.
  • Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) shares climbed 7.7% to close at $11.86. KeyBanc maintained Cleveland-Cliffs with an Overweight and raised the price target from $12 to $14.
  • Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADXS) shares gained 7.6% to close at $0.3173. Advaxis, last week, reported pricing of $8 million public offering.

 

 

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Oblong Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLG) shares dipped 26.7% to close at $6.96 on Tuesday. Oblong’s shares closed up more than 130% on Monday as traders viewed the stock as a play on video conferencing and remote access software.
  • Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTNP) shares fell 26.3% to close at $3.76. Titan Pharma’s earlier announced 1-for-30 reverse stock split came into effect yesterday.
  • Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NERV) declined 25.7% to close at $2.89 after the company reported outcome of Type C meeting with the FDA and next steps in the development of Roluperidone.
  • QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) fell 24.6% to close at $35.42. QuantumScape shares jumped 27% on Monday after Bernstein initiated coverage on the stock with an Underperform rating and announced a price target of $28.
  • Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ: TOUR) fell 24.1% to close at $2.14 after reporting Q3 results.
  • Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: COCP) declined 23.6% to close at $1.65 after gaining 14% on Monday.
  • Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ: DOGZ) fell 23.5% to close at $1.95.
  • Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDGS) shares declined 21.6% to close at $2.29. Medigus’ subsidiary Eventer Technologies, signed a commercial licensing agreement with the virtual entertainment and event technology company, Screenz Cross Media Ltd.
  • India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE: IGC) declined 21% to close at $1.81 after climbing over 20% on Monday.
  • Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) declined 20.6% to close at $2.20.
  • Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE: AHT) fell 20.4% to close at $2.11.
  • ENGlobal Corporation (NASDAQ: ENG) dropped 20.2% to close at $1.66.
  • China Recycling Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CREG) fell 19.6% to close at $4.17.
  • SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ: WORX) declined 19.1% to close at $1.70 after dropping over 5% on Monday.
  • DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DPW) fell 18% to close at $4.48 after the company reported amended at the market offering of common stock.
  • China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAAS) fell 17.3% to close at $8.68. China Automotive Systems shares jumped 174% on Monday after the company announced a significant increase in sales to Chinese electric vehicle companies.
  • Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: NNA) dropped 17.2% to close at $3.80 after reporting Q3 results.
  • Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTEK) dipped 16.6% to close at $3.67.
  • Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) fell 16.5% to close at $9.75.
  • GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NYSE: GP) dropped 16% to close at $18.55.
  • FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HUGE) fell 15.9% to close at $1.80.
  • Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUNW) dipped 15.8% to close at $4.25.
  • AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: ANPC) dipped 15.7% to close at $4.84.
  • Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE: CMCM) fell 15.6% to close at $2.01.
  • Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) fell 15.1% to close at $406.31. Zoom reported better-than-expected earnings and sales for its third quarter and issued upbeat guidance for the current quarter. However, the company’s gross margin shrank in the quarter.
  • Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) fell 14.9% to close at $17.37. Nikola Corporation yesterday announced a reworked deal with General Motors that doesn't involve GM taking an equity stake in Nikola.
  • Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADIL) fell 12.5% to close at $2.04 after climbing around 20% on Monday.
  • XPeng Inc. (NASDAQ: XPEV) shares declined 10.9% to close at $52.36 as the company reported a strong year-over-year and month-over-month rise in deliveries for November. Xpeng said deliveries rose 342% year-over-year to 4,224 vehicles in November.
  • Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) declined 10.5% to close at $0.6525 after jumping 96% on Monday. Sundial reported elimination of senior secured second lien convertible notes.
  • Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ITRM) fell 9.8% to close at $0.66. Iterum Therapeutics recently submitted New Drug Application to the FDA for oral sulopenem.
  • Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREX) fell 9.7% to close at $1.12 after climbing over 20% on Monday.
  • Yunji Inc.. (NASDAQ: YJ) shares declined 9.5% to close at $2.96. Yunji shares fell 14% on Monday after Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Underweight and announced a $3.4 price target.
  • Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ: APEN) shares fell 8.5% to close at $4.40. Apollo Endosurgery shares jumped around 77% on Monday after Piper Sandler upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight and raised its price target from $2 to $5 per share.
  • Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: ATHE) fell 7.9% to close at $1.40 Alterity Therapeutics, last month, said its patent for neurodegenerative diseases was approved.
  • Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) fell 7.7% to close at $141.01. The company is seeking EU And US emergency use authorization for its vaccine candidate.
  • ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ: MOHO) fell 7.5% to close at $2.46 after the company swung to a loss in the third quarter.
  • SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB) fell 7.4% to close at $1.12. SuperCom shares jumped over 45% on Monday after the company won a contract to provide its PureSecurity Electric Monitoring suite in Wisconsin.
  • CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ: CTIC) fell 7.2% to close at $3.34. CTI BioPharma yesterday announced publication of article highlighting pacritinib data from PAC203 Phase 2 study in myelofibrosis in blood advances.

