Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday
- The MBA's index of mortgage application activity for the latest week is scheduled for release at 7:00 a.m. ET.
- The ADP national employment report for November will be released at 8:15 a.m. ET. Analysts expect private payrolls increasing 420,000 in November, versus October's addition of 365,000.
- New York Fed President John Williams is set to speak at 9:00 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Randal Quarles will speak at 9:00 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will testify before the Congress at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker is set to speak at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories in the U.S. is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- New York Fed President John Williams will speak at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- The Federal Open Market Committee will release its latest Beige Book report at 2:00 p.m. ET
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Economic DataNews Economics Pre-Market Outlook Markets