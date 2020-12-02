Global Markets Take A Breather Following Tuesday's Rally

Major global markets are trading lower on Wednesday on profit-booking following Tuesday's rally. The Dow futures are down by 0.37%, and the S&P 500 futures are trading 0.22% lower on the last check. WTI crude futures are down by 0.31% to $44.41, and gold futures are near flat at $1,818.50. Ten-year Treasury yield is down by 1.5 bps to 0.919% after yesterday's bump.

Asia: Japan's Nikkei 225 closed 0.05% higher. Its monetary base increased 16.5% year-over-year and household confidence ticked up at 33.7 in November.

China's Shanghai Composite benchmark fell 0.07%, stemming from losses in healthcare stocks, partially offset by gains in realty shares. Chinese HSBC Services PMI data for November is due today.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index dipped 0.04% after the nation's retail sales fell 8.8% YoY in October. Manufacturing PMI data is due today.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 closed marginally higher by 0.03% post its third-quarter GDP clocking 3.3% QoQ growth. Trade balance, home loans, and construction index data are due later today.

India's Nifty 50 index is trading lower by 0.17% at press time, dragged lower by bank stocks. M3 money supply data is due to release today.

South Korea's KOSPI jumped 1.58%, closing to a record high on robust chip sector outlook. The nation's consumer price index rose 0.6% YoY.

Europe: Euro Stoxx 50 is trading lower by 0.41% at publication time. The bloc's November manufacturing activity increased to 53.8, core CPI rose 0.2% YoY, and CPI fell 0.3% YoY. PPI and unemployment data are scheduled today.

London's FTSE 100 index is up 0.12% after the U.K.'s manufacturing activity expanded to 55.6 in November. The country approved Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE)/BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) for emergency use on Wednesday.

Germany's DAX is down 0.41% despite October retail sales growing 2.6% MoM, better than expected 1.2% growth. The country's unemployment rate ticked lower to 6.1%, and November manufacturing activity fell slightly to 57.8.

France's CAC 40 is trading lower by 0.21% after car registrations fell 27% YoY. November manufacturing activity improved to 49.6.

Spain's IBEX 35 is down by 0.14% after the unemployment rate increased by 25,300.

Forex Trading: U.S. Dollar Index futures are up by 0.09% to 91.377. The dollar has gained 0.15% against the Euro to $1.2052, advanced 0.51% against the Sterling Pound to $1.3347, and strengthened 0.31% against the Japanese Yen to ¥104.63.

For news coverage in Italian or Spanish, check out Benzinga Italia and Benzinga España.