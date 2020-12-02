Walmart Scraps $35 Minimum Cart Value For Plus Subscribers — Mostly

With the holiday season underway, Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) has decided to eliminate the $35 minimum order limit for its premium customers. Starting this Friday, Walmart+ members can now order a certain range of products without a minimum cart value and still be eligible for next-day and two-day deliveries.

What Happened: Walmart Chief Customer Officer Janey Whiteside said that “no other membership allows customers across the country to get everything from gingerbread cookies and eggnog to holiday decorations and toys delivered for free as soon as the same day.”

Walmart clarified that grocery orders are still restricted to the minimum $35 order value.

Why Does It Matter: The retailer says that the two-month-old membership program offers multiple benefits like free shipping, fuel discounts, and the Scan and Go option in stores, the company said. Around 2,800 Walmart stores offer delivery options and cover 70% of the U.S.

The subscription plan costs $98 a year or $12.95 per month and includes a trial period of 15 days.

Walmart reported a 79% bump in online sales for the quarter ended Oct 31. The latest move seems aimed at helping the retailer better compete with rival Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), whose Prime service is known for free deliveries even on orders in the lower price range.

Price Action: WMT stock was trading at $152.64, 0.098% lower on Tuesday’s close.

Photo courtesy: Wikimedia