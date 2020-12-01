Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Apple Sued For $200M In EU Over Allegations It Deliberately Slowed Down iPhones To Mask Battery Issues
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 01, 2020 11:15pm   Comments
Share:
Apple Sued For $200M In EU Over Allegations It Deliberately Slowed Down iPhones To Mask Battery Issues

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) has been sued by a consumer advocacy group in Europe over allegations that the company deliberately slowed down iPhones, the Financial Times reported Monday.

What Happened: Euroconsumers — the advocacy group — is suing the Tim Cook-led company for $217.4 million (EUR 180 million) in class action suits in Belgium and Spain. It is also planning suits in Italy and Portugal in the coming weeks, according to FT.

“Apple pushed updates to mask problems with the battery, knowing it would slow down phones,” said Els Bruggeman, Euroconsumers head of policy and enforcement.

Bruggeman said European consumers “just want to be treated with the same respect that was given to consumers in the United States.”

The claims of the group relate to three million iPhone 6, iPhone 7 and iPhone SE units sold in the four countries, between 2014 and 2020, as per FT.

Apple told FT that its goal was to create products that customers love and “iPhones last as long as possible is an important part of that.”

Why It Matters: Class action suits do not exist on a continent-wide basis but individual filings in the countries could lead to a “snowball effect,” according to Bart Volders, a lawyer representing plaintiffs in Belgium, FT reported.

In March, the Cupertino, California-based tech giant settled a $500 million lawsuit in the U.S. that alleged it slowed down older iPhone models so as to encourage users to purchase new phones or replacement batteries.

France’s competition authorities have fined Apple $27 million (EUR 25 million) over similar allegations, as per the BBC.

Last month, the iPhone maker agreed to settle allegations with 33 U.S. states for $113 million related to the deliberate slowing down of its smartphones.

Price Action: Apple shares closed nearly 3.1% higher at $122.72 on Monday and fell almost 0.3% in the after-hours session.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL)

10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
ROCE Insights For Apple
FAANG Stocks Won't Be Any Less Attractive Even When 'World Goes Back To Normal,' Says Cramer
Amazon Brings MacOS To AWS — Making App Development For Apple Devices Possible Over Cloud
Apple Ropes In Former Robinhood Executive For App Discovery Role
Apple Analyst: iPhone Manufacturer Warrants Premium To The S&P 500
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Euroconsumers European Union iPhoneNews Legal Global Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com