8 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 01, 2020 4:46pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Vapotherm (NYSE: VAPO) shares are trading higher after the company raised its Q4 sales guidance above estimates.
  • Tredegar (NYSE: TG) shares are trading higher after the company declared a special dividend of $5.97 per share.
  • FuboTV (NYSE: FUBO) shares are trading higher after the company announced it acquired Balto Sports. No terms were disclosed.

Losers

  • Salesforce.Com (NYSE: CRM) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q3 results and announced it will acquire Slack Technologies.
  • Box (NYSE: BOX) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q3 earnings results and issued Q4 sales guidance below estimates.
  • Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ: TWST) shares are trading lower after the company reported a $250 million offering.
  • Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q3 earnings results and issued guidance.
  • ReneSola (NYSE: SOL) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results.

