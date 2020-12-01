8 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Vapotherm (NYSE: VAPO) shares are trading higher after the company raised its Q4 sales guidance above estimates.
- Tredegar (NYSE: TG) shares are trading higher after the company declared a special dividend of $5.97 per share.
- FuboTV (NYSE: FUBO) shares are trading higher after the company announced it acquired Balto Sports. No terms were disclosed.
Losers
- Salesforce.Com (NYSE: CRM) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q3 results and announced it will acquire Slack Technologies.
- Box (NYSE: BOX) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q3 earnings results and issued Q4 sales guidance below estimates.
- Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ: TWST) shares are trading lower after the company reported a $250 million offering.
- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q3 earnings results and issued guidance.
- ReneSola (NYSE: SOL) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results.
