Why Casino Stocks Are Trading Higher Today

The global pandemic has been devastating to casino stocks in 2020 but optimism surrounding a COVID-19 vaccine has lifted a number of casino stocks on Tuesday.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is the largest resort operator on the Las Vegas Strip with 35,000 guest rooms and suites, representing about one fourth of all units in the market.

MGM Resorts International shares were trading up 2.30% at $28.90. The stock has a 52-week high of $34.64 and a 52-week low of $5.90.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ: WYNN) operates luxury casinos and resorts. The company operates four megaresorts: Wynn Macau and Encore in Macao and Wynn Las Vegas and Encore in Las Vegas.

Wynn Resorts shares were trading up 2.40% at $102.91. The stock has a 52-week high of $153.41 and a 52-week low of $35.84.

Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ: CZR) operates 49 casino properties in 13 U.S. states and five countries (with a sixth non casino resort in Dubai), primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, and Horseshoe brands.

Caesars Entertainment Corporation shares were trading up 0.53% at $68.48. The stock has a 52-week high of $74.92 and a 52-week low of $6.02.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ: MCRI) owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk.

Monarch Casino & Resort shares were trading up 1.74% at $56.18. The stock has a 52-week high of $57.57 and a 52-week low of $12.83.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ: RRR) along with its subsidiary is a gaming, development and management company. The company mainly develops a strategically-located casino and entertainment properties.

Red Rock Resorts shares were trading up 0.39% at $21.83. The stock has a 52-week high of $27.91 and a 52-week low of $2.76.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE: BYD) is a regional casino company focused primarily on serving middle income customers. The company operates 16 casinos in Las Vegas, Atlantic City, Illinois, Indiana, Mississippi and Louisiana.

Boyd Gaming shares were trading up 0.18% at $38.56. The stock has a 52-week high of $40.69 and a 52-week low of $6.44.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE: LVS) owns the Venetian Macao, Sands Macao, Sands Cotai Central Londoner, Four Seasons Hotel Macao, and Parisian in Macao, the Marina Bay Sands resort in Singapore, and the Venetian and Palazzo Las Vegas in the U.S.

Las Vegas Sands shares were trading up 1.71% at $56.66. The stock has a 52-week high of $74.29 and a 52-week low of $33.30.

