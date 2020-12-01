Why Auris Medical's Stock Is Trading Higher By 445% Today

Auris Medical (NASDAQ: EARS) shares are ripping higher on Tuesday after the company reported positive efficacy data for its AM-301 in protecting against Sars COVID-19 infections.

Auris Medical Holding Ltd is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The company develops novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. It has two projects in advanced clinical development Keyzilen for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus and AM-111 for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss.

It's developing Keyzilen for the treatment of acute inner ear (peripheral) tinnitus following traumatic cochlear injury or otitis media (middle ear infection). Keyzilen contains Esketamine hydrochloride, an N-Methyl-D-Aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, formulated in a biocompatible and fully biodegradable gel. It's also developing AM-111 for the treatment of acute inner ear (sensorineural) hearing loss (ASNHL).

Auris Medical shares were trading up 445% at $6.05 at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $5.79 and a 52-week low of 65 cents.