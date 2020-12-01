Celeb Chef David Chang Wins 'Who Wants To Be A Millionaire,' Donates $1M

Celeb chef and restauranter David Chang took a gamble on the $1 million "Who Wants To Be A Millionaire" question and is now writing a seven-digit check to the Southern Smoke Foundation charity.

The Million Dollar Question: Chang, the owner of New York City-based Momofuku Group, answered the million-dollar question during last weekend's celebrity version of "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire." Celebrities competed to win cash prizes for the charity of their choice.

The million-dollar winner's charity provides crisis relief for people working in the food and beverage industry, according to USA Today. Chang's charity is close to his heart as the COVID-19 pandemic left him with no choice but to close some of his own restaurants.

$500K Isn't Enough: When Chang made it all the way to the $1 million question he could have chosen not to answer the question in exchange for $500,000. But if he answers it wrong, he takes home just $32,000.

"Southern Smoke is for the hospitality industry and we are going through some horrible times," he told USA Today. "We are in such a bad shape that half a million dollars isn't enough – and neither is a million dollars – but I wanted to put emphasis on it and raise awareness of the problem."

Southern Smoke shifted its priorities during the pandemic to offer financial support to individuals that need it, he said. People aren't receiving the necessary financial support at the federal or state level.

Related Link: Dave Portnoy Explains The History Of 'One Bite' And His Favorite Pizza Joints

Help From A Friend: The question Chang answered correctly was: "Although he and his wife never touched a light switch for fear of being shocked, who was the first president to have electricity in the White House?"

Chang used his phone a friend option and called ESPN's Mina Kimes. She correctly answered Benjamin Harrison, but wasn't sure herself.

According to the U.S. Department of Energy, electricity was installed during Harrison's term and his staff was tasked with turning the lights on and off.

Fun fact: President Lyndon Johnson earned the nickname "Light Bulb Johnson" because he was known for turning off lights in rooms he assumed were empty when they were often full of people working.