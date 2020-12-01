52 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) shares jumped 85.9% to $0.6501. Jaguar Health shares jumped over 66% on Monday after the company announced plans to develop and commercialize its Crofelemer.
- Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP) jumped 71% to $5.37 after the company reported an agreement to extend the Aeropuertos Argentina 2000 concession for 10-years until 2038.
- Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE: ARLO) surged 40.5% to $7.39. Traders are circulating link on Apple Store showing Arlo Ultra 4K wire-free security cameras sold by Apple..
- Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDAK) gained 40% to $18.20 after climbing 35% on Monday.
- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) shares jumped 35% to $7.92. Amazon Web Services and BlackBerry joined forces to accelerate innovation with New Intelligent Vehicle Data Platform.
- Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX) shares climbed 26.7% to $0.3674 after climbing over 11% on Monday. Onconova Therapeutics, last week, filed investigational new drug application for multi-kinase CDK4/6 inhibitor ON 123300.
- Moleculin Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: MBRX) climbed 22.9% to $0.9584 after the company announced FDA approved 3 rare pediatric disease designations for WP1066.
- Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ: MOGO) jumped 22% to $3.225. Mogo highlighted a 135% month-over-month increase in bitcoin volume traded on its platform in November.
- Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ: KXIN) gained 20.5% to $7.82 after declining 13% on Monday.
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBP) shares rose 17.1% to $1.4289 in pre-market trading. Corbus Pharmaceuticals, last month, reported downbeat quarterly results.
- Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) climbed 17% to $14.31 after gaining around 16% on Monday. Altimmune, last week, announced submission of investigational new drug application for AdCOVID single-dose intranasal COVID-19 vaccine.
- F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSTX) climbed 16.2% to $8.17.
- Renren Inc. (NYSE: RENN) gained 16% to $6.61 following a 13% drop on Monday.
- National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCMI) jumped 15% to $3.8750.
- Kohl's Corporation (NYSE: KSS) gained 14.7% to $36.95 after the company announced a partnership with Sephora to open 850 Sephora stores inside Kohl's shops by 2023.
- Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: FREE) surged 14.6% to $9.50 after Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and a price target of $23per share.
- AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: AHCO) jumped 14.4% to $34.18 after the company raised FY21 sales guidance and announced acquisition of AeroCare Holdings.
- Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) climbed 12% to $0.8168 after jumping 96% on Monday. Sundial reported elimination of senior secured second lien convertible notes.
- Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADXS) shares rose 11.2% to $0.3280. Advaxis, last week, reported pricing of $8 million public offering.
- IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT) rose 10.6% to $13.18. IDT is expected to report Q1 earnings on December 3.
- China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAAS) climbed 9% to $11.44. China Automotive Systems shares jumped 174% on Monday after the company announced a significant increase in sales to Chinese electric vehicle companies.
- Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) rose 9% to $166.37 on optimism towards the company's COVID-19 vaccine candidate. The company is seeking EU And US emergency use authorization for its vaccine candidate.
- NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSE: NTN) rose 8.8% to $2.22. NTN Buzztime released quarterly results last month.
- Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE: PEI) rose 8.6% to $1.1950 after the company reported its prepackaged financial restructuring plan was confirmed by the court.
- Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) shares gained 7.7% to $11.86. KeyBanc maintained Cleveland-Cliffs with an Overweight and raised the price target from $12 to $14.
- Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSE: DXF) rose 6.6% to $1.46 after the company signed an Intentional Cooperation Agreement with Baite Biologic Group.
Losers
- Oblong Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLG) fell 29.4% to $6.71. Oblong’s shares closed up more than 130% on Monday as traders viewed the stock as a play on video conferencing and remote access software.
- Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NERV) fell 24% to $2.9550 after the company reported outcome of Type C meeting with the FDA and next steps in the development of Roluperidone.
- Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTNP) shares dipped 23.8% to $3.8856. Titan Pharma’s earlier announced 1-for-30 reverse stock split came into effect today.
- Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: COCP) dropped 20% to $1.725 after gaining 14% on Monday.
- Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ: APEN) shares fell 19.1% to $3.89. Apollo Endosurgery shares jumped around 77% on Monday after Piper Sandler upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight and raised its price target from $2 to $5 per share.
- India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE: IGC) fell 18.7% to $1.86 after climbing over 20% on Monday.
- ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ: MOHO) fell 18.4% to $2.17 after the company swung to a loss in the third quarter.
- Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ: TOUR) dipped 17.8% to $2.3178 after reporting Q3 results.
- Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) dropped 17.5% to $2.285.
- DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DPW) fell 16.7% to $4.5467 after the company reported amended at the market offering of common stock.
- QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) fell 16.6% to $39.20. QuantumScape shares jumped 27% on Monday after Bernstein initiated coverage on the stock with an Underperform rating and announced a price target of $28.
- Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) fell16.2% to $17.11. Nikola Corporation yesterday announced a reworked deal with General Motors that doesn't involve GM taking an equity stake in Nikola.
- ENGlobal Corporation (NASDAQ: ENG) dropped 16% to $1.7365.
- SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ: WORX) fell 15.2% to $1.78 after dropping over 5% on Monday.
- Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDGS) shares fell 14% to $2.5138. Medigus’ subsidiary Eventer Technologies, signed a commercial licensing agreement with the virtual entertainment and event technology company, Screenz Cross Media Ltd.
- Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) fell 13.2% to $415.30. Zoom reported better-than-expected earnings and sales for its third quarter and issued upbeat guidance for the current quarter. However, the company’s gross margin shrank in the quarter..
- Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADIL) fell 12.5% to $2.0393 after climbing around 20% on Monday.
- SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB) fell 11.6% to $1.0701. SuperCom shares jumped over 45% on Monday after the company won a contract to provide its PureSecurity Electric Monitoring suite in Wisconsin.
- Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREX) fell 10.8% to $1.1056 after climbing over 20% on Monday.
- Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ITRM) fell 8% to $0.6731. Iterum Therapeutics recently submitted New Drug Application to the FDA for oral sulopenem.
- Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: ATHE) fell 7.6% to $1.4048 Alterity Therapeutics, last month, said its patent for neurodegenerative diseases was approved.
- Yunji Inc.. (NASDAQ: YJ) shares fell 7.5% to $3.0250. Yunji shares fell 14% on Monday after Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Underweight and announced a $3.4 price target.
- XPeng Inc. (NASDAQ: XPEV) shares fell 7.3% to $54.49 as the company reported a strong year-over-year and month-over-month rise in deliveries for November. Xpeng said deliveries rose 342% year-over-year to 4,224 vehicles in November.
- Dada Nexus Ltd – ADR (NASDAQ: DADA) dropped 6.6% to $54.11 after the company reported an offering of 9 million ADSs.
- CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ: CTIC) fell 6% to $3.3865. CTI BioPharma yesterday announced publication of article highlighting pacritinib data from PAC203 Phase 2 study in myelofibrosis in blood advances.
- Shift4 Payments Inc (NYSE: FOUR) shares fell 6% to $58.01after the company announced a secondary offering of 8 million shares of Class A common stock.
