Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Chipotle Tests Out Brisket: Where You Can Already Buy The Smoky Goodness
Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 01, 2020 2:32pm   Comments
Share:
Chipotle Tests Out Brisket: Where You Can Already Buy The Smoky Goodness

Casual fast food chain Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) is testing a smoked brisket product at 64 restaurants. 

Chipotle's Brisket: Chipotle's smoked beef brisket is seasoned with a secret spice blend, seared on the grill and finished with a Mexican pepper sauce, the company said in a press release.

The restaurant chain is testing its product at 64 restaurants in Cincinnati, Ohio and Sacramento, California. 

A very limited rollout is consistent with management's process of listening, testing and learning from customer feedback.

The results from customer feedback would likely dictate if a brisket product will be introduced nationwide, Chipotle said. 

Related Link: 2 Pros Debate Chipotle's Valuation After Digital-Only Store Launch

Where To Get Brisket Now: Arby's smokes its briskets for at least 13 hours before the meat makes its way to a sandwich. The Smokehouse Brisket sandwich is topped with cheese, crispy onions, mayo and BBQ sauce.

Dickie's Barbecue Pit offers brisket sandwiches or sliced brisket that goes well with other smoked meats. For the die-hard brisket lovers, Dickie's offers a three meat plate option where all three choices can be the same. Smoked turkey is a must around the holiday season.

Where We Want To See Brisket: Brisket is synonymous with the state of Texas, yet Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ: TXRH) doesn't offer a brisket product.

While a brisket sandwich at a chain like Texas Roadhouse is unlikely to rival iconic establishments like Franklin Barbecue and Salt Lick, we have confidence Texas Roadhouse can deliver a delish dish.

Photo courtesy of Chipotle. 

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TXRH + CMG)

'Halftime Report' Traders Weigh In On Chipotle And McDonald's
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
2 Pros Debate Chipotle's Valuation After Digital-Only Store Launch
Tech Stocks Rebounding As Investor Pivot From Growth To Value Companies Eases
Unusual Options Activity Insight: Texas Roadhouse
A First For Chipotle: Digital-Only Ordering Restaurant To Open This Week
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Brisket fast casual foodNews Restaurants General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com