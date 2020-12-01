Chipotle Tests Out Brisket: Where You Can Already Buy The Smoky Goodness

Casual fast food chain Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) is testing a smoked brisket product at 64 restaurants.

Chipotle's Brisket: Chipotle's smoked beef brisket is seasoned with a secret spice blend, seared on the grill and finished with a Mexican pepper sauce, the company said in a press release.

The restaurant chain is testing its product at 64 restaurants in Cincinnati, Ohio and Sacramento, California.

A very limited rollout is consistent with management's process of listening, testing and learning from customer feedback.

The results from customer feedback would likely dictate if a brisket product will be introduced nationwide, Chipotle said.

Where To Get Brisket Now: Arby's smokes its briskets for at least 13 hours before the meat makes its way to a sandwich. The Smokehouse Brisket sandwich is topped with cheese, crispy onions, mayo and BBQ sauce.

Dickie's Barbecue Pit offers brisket sandwiches or sliced brisket that goes well with other smoked meats. For the die-hard brisket lovers, Dickie's offers a three meat plate option where all three choices can be the same. Smoked turkey is a must around the holiday season.

Where We Want To See Brisket: Brisket is synonymous with the state of Texas, yet Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ: TXRH) doesn't offer a brisket product.

While a brisket sandwich at a chain like Texas Roadhouse is unlikely to rival iconic establishments like Franklin Barbecue and Salt Lick, we have confidence Texas Roadhouse can deliver a delish dish.

Photo courtesy of Chipotle.