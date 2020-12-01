45 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX) rose 51.4% to $0.439 in pre-market trading after climbing over 11% on Monday. Onconova Therapeutics, last week, filed investigational new drug application for multi-kinase CDK4/6 inhibitor ON 123300.
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBP) shares rose 47.5% to $1.80 in pre-market trading. Corbus Pharmaceuticals, last month, reported downbeat quarterly results.
- Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) rose 33.8% to $0.975 in pre-market trading after jumping 96% on Monday. Sundial reported elimination of senior secured second lien convertible notes.
- Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) shares rose 31.6% to $ 0.46 in pre-market trading. Jaguar Health shares jumped over 66% on Monday after the company announced plans to develop and commercialize its Crofelemer.
- Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSE: DXF) rose 31.4% to $1.80 in pre-market trading after the company signed an Intentional Cooperation Agreement with Baite Biologic Group.
- CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ: CFII) rose 20.2% to $12.00 in pre-market trading. View, the leader in Smart Windows, announced plans to merge with CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II.
- NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSE: NTN) rose 20.1% to $2.45 in pre-market trading. NTN Buzztime released quarterly results last month.
- Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE: PEI) rose 18.2% to $1.30 in pre-market trading after the company reported its prepackaged financial restructuring plan was confirmed by the court.
- HEXO Corp. (NYSE: HEXO) rose 17% to $1.31 in pre-market trading after jumping around 30% on Monday.
- F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSTX) rose 16% to $8.16 in pre-market trading.
- SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPI) rose 13.8% to $12.73 in pre-market trading. SPI Energy’s Phoenix Motorcars deployed two battery powered utility trucks to the Port of Oakland.
- Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) rose 13.4% to $40.82 in pre-market trading after declining over 8% on Monday.
- Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: GENE) rose 13.3% to $3.59in pre-market trading after the company reported an agreement for distribution rights of Taliaz's Predictix products in Australia, New Zealand and US.
- Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) rose 12.6% to $171.89 in pre-market trading after surging over 20% on Monday. Moderna filed for US FDA emergency use authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine, Reuters reported.
- IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT) rose 12% to $13.35 in pre-market trading. IDT is expected to report Q1 earnings on December 3.
- Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADXS) shares rose 11.9% to $0.33 in pre-market trading. Advaxis, last week, reported pricing of $8 million public offering.
- Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ: TDAC) rose 11.4% to $13.59in pre-market trading.
- Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN) rose 11% to $2.22 in pre-market trading after surging over 23% on Monday.
- Gores Metropoulos, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMHI) rose 10.8% to $20.40 in pre-market trading after jumping around 20% on Monday.
- Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) rose 10.8% to $13.55 in pre-market trading after gaining around 16% on Monday. Altimmune, last week, announced submission of investigational new drug application for AdCOVID single-dose intranasal COVID-19 vaccine.
- The ExOne Company (NASDAQ: XONE) rose 10.7% to $13.21 in pre-market trading after declining 6% on Monday.
- Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ABUS) rose 10.4% to $5.00 in pre-market trading. Arbutus Biopharma last month said it will advance its AB-729 into a phase 2 study.
- Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) rose 10.4% to $1.49 in pre-market trading after declining over 16% on Monday.
- XPeng Inc. (NASDAQ: XPEV) shares rose 9.4% to $64.14 in pre-market trading as the company reported a strong year-over-year and month-over-month rise in deliveries for November. Xpeng said deliveries rose 342% year-over-year to 4,224 vehicles in November.
- China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAAS) rose 7.2% to $11.25 in pre-market trading. China Automotive Systems shares jumped 174% on Monday after the company announced a significant increase in sales to Chinese electric vehicle companies.
Losers
- Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTNP) fell 21.6% to $4.00 in pre-market trading.
- Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDGS) shares fell 16.1% to $2.45 in pre-market trading. Medigus’ subsidiary Eventer Technologies, signed a commercial licensing agreement with the virtual entertainment and event technology company, Screenz Cross Media Ltd.
- ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ: MOHO) fell 14% to $2.29 in pre-market trading after the company swung to a loss in the third quarter.
- Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADIL) fell 11.2% to $2.07 in pre-market trading after climbing around 20% on Monday.
- CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ: CTIC) fell 10.8% to $3.21 in pre-market trading. CTI BioPharma yesterday announced publication of article highlighting pacritinib data from PAC203 Phase 2 study in myelofibrosis in blood advances.
- Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ: APEN) shares fell 10.6% to $4.30 in pre-market trading. Apollo Endosurgery shares jumped around 77% on Monday after Piper Sandler upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight and raised its price target from $2 to $5 per share.
- QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) fell 9.6% to $42.50 in pre-market trading. QuantumScape shares jumped 27% on Monday after Bernstein initiated coverage on the stock with an Underperform rating and announced a price target of $28.
- Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) shares fell 9.2% to $10.00 in pre-market trading. KeyBanc maintained Cleveland-Cliffs with an Overweight and raised the price target from $12 to $14.
- Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ: GSM) fell 8.7% to $1.16 in pre-market trading after declining 8% on Monday. Ferroglobe released quarterly earnings last week.
- Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNSS) shares fell 8.6% to $1.70 in pre-market trading. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals shares jumped 24% on Monday after the company announced a merger with Viracta.
- Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: ATHE) fell 7.8% to $1.40 in pre-market trading. Alterity Therapeutics, last month, said its patent for neurodegenerative diseases was approved.
- Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ITRM) fell 7.7% to $0.6750 in pre-market trading. Iterum Therapeutics recently submitted New Drug Application to the FDA for oral sulopenem.
- Yunji Inc.. (NASDAQ: YJ) shares fell 7.3% to $3.03 in pre-market trading. Yunji shares fell 14% on Monday after Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Underweight and announced a $3.4 price target.
- SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB) fell 6.6% to $1.13 in pre-market trading. SuperCom shares jumped over 45% on Monday after the company won a contract to provide its PureSecurity Electric Monitoring suite in Wisconsin.
- Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE: NOVA) fell 5.6% to $38.25 in pre-market trading after the company announced the launch of a primary and secondary offering of 7 million shares of common stock.
- Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREX) fell 5.6% to $1.17 in pre-market trading after climbing over 20% on Monday.
- Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSTM) fell 5.5% to $1.90 in pre-market trading. Verastem Oncology yesterday initiated Phase 2 registration-directed trial of VS-6766 and Defactinib in recurrent low-grade serous ovarian cancer.
- Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) fell 5.3% to $453.00 in pre-market trading. Zoom reported better-than-expected earnings and sales for its third quarter and issued upbeat guidance for the current quarter. However, the company’s gross margin shrank in the quarter..
- Shift4 Payments Inc (NYSE: FOUR) shares fell 5.3% to $58.38 in pre-market trading after the company announced a secondary offering of 8 million shares of Class A common stock.
- SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ: WORX) fell 5.2% to $1.99 in pre-market trading after dropping over 5% on Monday.
