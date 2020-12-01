70 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAAS) shares surged 174.2% to close at $10.50 on Monday after the company announced a significant increase in sales to Chinese electric vehicle companies.
- Oblong Inc. (NYSE: OBLG) gained 133.4% to close at $9.50. Oblong, last month, reported a 16% sequential revenue growth for the third quarter.
- Sundial Growers Inc.. (NASDAQ: SNDL) jumped 96.1% to close at $0.7294 after climbing around 32% on Friday following article 'Federal Marijuana Legalization Bill Will Get A Congressional Vote Next Week, Leader Announces.'
- Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ: APEN) surged 76.8% to close at $4.81 after Piper Sandler upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight and raised its price target from $2 to $5 per share.
- Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) shares gained 46.7% to close at $6.28 after declining over 16% on Friday. Two Point One, LLC, last week, disclosed a 5.7% active stake in Marathon Patent Group.
- SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB) gained 45.8% to close at $1.21 after the company disclosed a new electronic monitoring contract in Wisconsin.
- Yalla Group Limited (NYSE: YALA) gained 42.6% to close at $15.41.
- AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQB) shares gained 39.4% to close at $5.80.
- Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDAK) rose 35.4% to close at $13.01.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) shares jumped 35.2% to close at $8.45 after declining around 12% on Friday.
- Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NM) gained 29% to close at $2.80 after gaining over 8% on Friday. The company released quarterly earnings last week.
- G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTHX) shares surged 27.7% to close at $18.26.
- Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) gained 27.7% to close at $8.07. Bit Digital shares dropped on Friday after the Chinese authorities have seized $4 billion in crypto from PlusToken scam.
- QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) jumped 27% to close at $47.00 after jumping over 57% on Friday.
- MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR) surged 26.4% to close at $342.77 amid strength in the price of bitcoin. MicroStrategy holds bitcoin as its primary treasury reserve asset.
- Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) jumped 26% to close at $3.49. Oncolytics Biotech, last month, reported results from ReoGlio Phase 1b trial evaluating combination of pelareorep, granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor with chemoradiotherapy.
- Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI) rose 24.9% to close at $26.61. Veritone, last month, reported it has received 3 new patents for its battery control technology.
- Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNSS) gained 24% to close at $1.86 after the company announced a merger with Viracta.
- aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIFE) surged 22.8% to close at $4.36. aTyr Pharma reported upbeat quarterly results earlier during the month.
- CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ: CVAC) gained 22.3% to close at $105.17 after the company released quarterly results.
- Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ARCT) rose 20.7% to close at $91.76.
- India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE: IGC) surged 20.5% to close at $2.29 after jumping over 30% on Friday.
- Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) shares jumped 20.2% to close at $152.74 after the company reported a vaccine efficacy of 94.1% against COVID-19 and a vaccine efficacy of 100% against severe COVID-19 in its Phase 3 vaccine study. The company also expanded its contract with the United Kingdom to provide an additional 2M doses of its COVID-19 vaccine.
- Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FTFT) gained 20.1% to close at $2.87.
- Gores Metropoulos, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMHI) surged 19.6% to close at $18.40 after gaining around 13% on Friday.
- Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ: ELYS) rose 19.6% to close at $2.50 after the CEO bought 78,000 shares at an average price of $2.09 per share.
- Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ: INOD) gained 19.5% to close at $5.20. Innodata reported a Q3 loss last month.
- Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE: LEU) surged 19.4% to close at $14.99.
- Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: FEAC) gained 18.8% to close at $15.50.
- VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ: VBIV) jumped 18.1% to close at $3.4250. VBI Vaccines, last week, announced submission of marketing authorization application for 3-antigen prophylactic Hepatitis B vaccine to the European Medicines Agency.
- Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ: PI) gained 17.8% to close at $41.79. Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Impinj with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $46.
- Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: SAMA) gained 17.7% to close at $12.25.
- Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ: EVGN) gained 17.2% to close at $3.47. Evogene, last month, posted a loss for the third quarter.
- Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNOX) climbed 17.2% to close at $61.30.
- Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN) surged 16.9% to close at $4.15.
- Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ: MOGO) gained 16.7% to close at $2.65.
- Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) shares climbed 16.3% to close at $12.23. Altimmune, last week, announced submission of investigational new drug application for AdCOVID single-dose intranasal COVID-19 vaccine.
- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOMZ) gained 16.2% to close at $4.89. TOMI Environmental Solutions, last month, reported expansion of intellectual property protection of its binary ionization technology platform through its steramist products.
- Trxade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDS) surged 16.1% to close at $5.85. Trxade Group, last month, announced a solution marketing program agreement with Amazon to promote Amazon's storage lockers.
- Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLCM) climbed 15.7% to close at $3.69.
- HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTGM) surged 15.3% to close at $5.43.
- Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SURF) rose 15% to close at $9.04.
- Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBIO) climbed 14.8% to close at $22.22.
- Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: COCP) gained 14.3% to close at $2.16 after jumping over 10% on Friday.
- BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) shares climbed 13% to close at $124.24 following a media repot that the UK will approve the company's COVID-19 vaccine this week.
- AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: AMCI) rose 12.9% to close at $13.00 after gaining around 10% on Friday.
- Ameri Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRH) shares gained 9.7% to close at $1.59.
- Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: APXT) gained 7.8% to close at $15.31 after jumping 29% on Friday. Apex Technology Acquisition, last week, announced it would acquire AvePoint, the largest data management solutions provider for the Microsoft cloud.
- IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE: INFO) shares gained 7.5% to close at $99.51. S&P Global and IHS Markit agreed to merge in an all-stock transaction.
- Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: SBLK) rose 6.6% to close at $8.21.
Losers
- Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: KNDI) fell 28.3% to close at $9.76 after Hindenberg Research issued a negative report on the company.
- Appian Corporation (NASDAQ: APPN) fell 27.8% to close at $140.00.
- Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) shares dipped 26.9% to close at $20.41 on Monday after the company signed an MOU with General Motors that does not include the previously contemplated GM equity stake in Nikola or the development of the Nikola Badger. The Badger program was dependent on an OEM partnership.
- Francesca's Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: FRAN) shares fell 24.1% to close at $3.06 following a media report that the company may file for bankruptcy as soon as this week.
- CNOOC Limited (NYSE: CEO) dipped 19.1% to close at $98.73 amid a report that President Trump will add the company to a blacklist which will prevent US investors from buying securities from the company.
- Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) fell 18% to close at $20.08 following a 25% surge on Wednesday.
- Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLRX) shares dipped 16.6% to close at $27.52.
- Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTC) fell 15.7% to close at $1.77.
- MOGU Inc. (NYSE: MOGU) declined 15.7% to close at $2.31 after reporting Q2 results.
- Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ: YJ) fell 14.2% to close at $3.27 after Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Underweight and announced a $3.4 price target.
- Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTEK) fell 14.2% to close at $4.40.
- Newborn Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: NBAC) shares tumbled 13.9% to close at $14.89.
- Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE: NINE) shares fell 13.4% to close at $2.20.
- Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ: KXIN) fell 13.2% to close at $6.49.
- Renren Inc. (NYSE: RENN) fell 13.1% to close at $5.70.
- Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) shares dropped 13% to close at $5.00 after the company reported Q3 financial results.
- GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ: GP) fell 12.7% to close at $22.07.
- Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ: TOUR) fell 11.6% to close at $2.82 after declining 10% on Friday.
- Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) dropped 11.1% to close at $1.85 amid a decline in the price of oil which is driven by uncertainty as to whether OPEC+ will extend reduced production during talks this week.
- trivago N.V. (NASDAQ: TRVG) fell 9.5% to close at $2.19. Morgan Stanley maintained trivago with an Equal-Weight and raised the price target from $2 to $2.1.
