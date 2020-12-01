Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday
- The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index for the latest week is scheduled for release at 8:55 a.m. ET.
- The Markit manufacturing PMI for November will be released at 9:45 a.m. ET. The index is expected to rise to 56.7 in November from prior reading of 53.4.
- The ISM manufacturing composite index for November is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. Analysts expect ISM's index declining to 57.5 in November from October’s reading of 59.3.
- Data on construction spending for October will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Construction spending is projected to rise 0.8% for October.
- Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will testify before the Senate at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard is set to speak at 11:00 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 52-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly will speak at 1:15 p.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans is set to speak at 3:00 p.m. ET.
