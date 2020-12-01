Amazon Brings MacOS To AWS — Making App Development For Apple Devices Possible Over Cloud

Amazon Web Services, Amazon Inc’s (NASDAQ: AMZN) cloud computing division, on Monday released EC2 Mac Instances — a first of its kind platform for developers building apps for Apple Inc’s (NASDAQ: AAPL) devices.

This makes macOS available on the cloud for the first time ever. Amazon already had similar services dedicated to Windows and Linux operating systems available ahead of the macOS addition.

What Happened: The EC2 Mac Instances service is powered by Mac Mini computers and particularly suits developers who build on iOS and macOS platforms and are looking for cloud-based build and testing environments.

Given that the service runs on Mac Mini, it features an 8th generation, 6-core Intel Core i7 processor running at 3.2 GHz, with Turbo Boost up to 4.6 GHz, and comes with 32 GB memory.

The hardware will be updated as Apple launches new equipment, AWS Vice President David Brown said, as per the Wall Street Journal.

In the initial launch, AWS’s dedicated cloud services for macOS app developers are currently available in North Virginia, Ohio, and Oregon in the U.S., Ireland in Europe, and Singapore in the Asia-Pacific region. Other regions would be added over time.

What's Next: AWS disclosed that every new version release of macOS will be supported by an AMI launch. Additionally, updated AMI packages would be released every quarter.

AWS is also working on an EC2 MAC Instances version for the latest Apple M1 chip and is scheduled for a launch in 2021.

The services are available on-demand or with a savings plan for a 1-year to 3-year period.

Initial clients onboard the service include Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) and Amazon subsidiary Ring, as per Brown.

Price Action: AMZN stock closed 0.85% lower at $3,168.04, whereas AAPL quoted $119.05, 2.11% higher on Monday’s trading close.