Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Nintento Updates Switch Firmware So Users Don't Have To Rely On Twitter, Facebook To Transfer Media
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 01, 2020 1:05am   Comments
Share:
Nintento Updates Switch Firmware So Users Don't Have To Rely On Twitter, Facebook To Transfer Media

Nintendo Co., Ltd (OTC: NTDOY) released Monday an updated version of firmware for its Switch console that gives the users the ability to transfer screenshots and videos from their console to a smartphone or PC.

What Happened: The Ver. 11.0.0 of the software allows wireless transfer of screenshots and videos from Album on the Switch console to smart devices, Nintendo said.

Users can transfer a maximum of 10 screenshots and one video capture at one time. The connection between the devices can be made by scanning a QR code on the console’s screen using a smart device.

Alternatively, users can also connect to a personal computer via a USB cable and copy screenshots and videos saved under Album. Connection through the dock is not supported.

Nintendo has also added a new trending feature to the User page, which allows players to check the games their friends are playing or have started playing recently.

Why It Matters: The new transfer mechanism is less cumbersome than the previous method of having to upload images and video to the platforms of Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) and Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR), the Verge reported.

Kyoto-headquartered Nintendo expects to sell 24 million Switch handheld consoles for the year ending March 2021, which is 26% higher than a previous projection of 19 million devices.

Newly launched Sony Corporation’s (NYSE: SNE) PlayStation 5 and Microsoft Corporation’s (NASDAQ: MSFT) Xbox Series consoles are in high demand but the companies are struggling to cope with keeping a steady supply.

Price Action: Nintendo OTC shares closed 1.36% higher at $70.95 on Monday.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NTDOY)

A Pandemic Black Friday: PlayStation 5 Buyers Camp Out At Stores That Are Otherwise Much Emptier
PlayStation 5 Already Sets A Record For Sony: Here's What To Know
Betting On A Vaccine? Not So Fast.
This Big Fund Manager Is Betting On Nintendo In The Video Game Console Wars
PlayStation 5 Might Outsell New Xbox Series But Gaming Subscription Service Gives Microsoft An Edge, Analysts Say
Nintendo Sells Record 735,000 Switch Consoles In October
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: eSports gaming Nintendo SwitchNews Retail Sales Events Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com