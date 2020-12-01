Nintento Updates Switch Firmware So Users Don't Have To Rely On Twitter, Facebook To Transfer Media

Nintendo Co., Ltd (OTC: NTDOY) released Monday an updated version of firmware for its Switch console that gives the users the ability to transfer screenshots and videos from their console to a smartphone or PC.

What Happened: The Ver. 11.0.0 of the software allows wireless transfer of screenshots and videos from Album on the Switch console to smart devices, Nintendo said.

Users can transfer a maximum of 10 screenshots and one video capture at one time. The connection between the devices can be made by scanning a QR code on the console’s screen using a smart device.

With the new system update on #NintendoSwitch, you are now able to wirelessly transfer photos and videos from your Nintendo Switch to a smartphone for easier sharing!https://t.co/FHsNV9djsE pic.twitter.com/unXPYkNej1 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) December 1, 2020

Alternatively, users can also connect to a personal computer via a USB cable and copy screenshots and videos saved under Album. Connection through the dock is not supported.

Nintendo has also added a new trending feature to the User page, which allows players to check the games their friends are playing or have started playing recently.

Why It Matters: The new transfer mechanism is less cumbersome than the previous method of having to upload images and video to the platforms of Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) and Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR), the Verge reported.

Kyoto-headquartered Nintendo expects to sell 24 million Switch handheld consoles for the year ending March 2021, which is 26% higher than a previous projection of 19 million devices.

Newly launched Sony Corporation’s (NYSE: SNE) PlayStation 5 and Microsoft Corporation’s (NASDAQ: MSFT) Xbox Series consoles are in high demand but the companies are struggling to cope with keeping a steady supply.

Price Action: Nintendo OTC shares closed 1.36% higher at $70.95 on Monday.