7 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE: PEI) shares are trading higher after the company reported its prepackaged financial restructuring plan was confirmed by the court.
Losers
- Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NTLA) shares are trading lower after the company reported a $150 million common stock offering.
- Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
- Shift4 Payments (NYSE: FOUR) shares are trading lower after the company announced a secondary offering of 8 million shares of Class A common stock.
- Sunnova Energy International (NYSE: NOVA) shares are trading lower after the company announced the launch of a primary and secondary offering of 7 million shares of common stock.
- ECMOHO (NASDAQ: MOHO) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q3 EPS and sales results were down year over year.
- BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) shares are trading lower. Hearing B of A downgraded the stock to Neutral.
