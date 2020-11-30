Market Overview

7 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 30, 2020 4:54pm   Comments
7 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session

Gainers

  • Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE: PEI) shares are trading higher after the company reported its prepackaged financial restructuring plan was confirmed by the court.

Losers

  • Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NTLA) shares are trading lower after the company reported a $150 million common stock offering.
  • Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
  • Shift4 Payments (NYSE: FOUR) shares are trading lower after the company announced a secondary offering of 8 million shares of Class A common stock.
  • Sunnova Energy International (NYSE: NOVA) shares are trading lower after the company announced the launch of a primary and secondary offering of 7 million shares of common stock.
  • ECMOHO (NASDAQ: MOHO) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q3 EPS and sales results were down year over year.
  • BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) shares are trading lower. Hearing B of A downgraded the stock to Neutral.

