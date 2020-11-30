Why Jaguar Health And OncoCyte Are Trading Higher Today

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ: JAGX) shares are trading higher on Monday after the company announced its plans to develop and commercialize its Crofelemer.

Jaguar Health is a commercial-stage pharmaceuticals company focused on developing novel, sustainably derived gastrointestinal products. The company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals for the marketplace from plants used traditionally in rainforest areas. It operates into two business segments namely Human health and animal health.

Jaguar Health shares were trading up 56.76% at 33 cents. The stock has a 52-week high of $1.08 and a 52-week low of 18 cents.

OncoCyte (NYSE: OCX) shares are trading higher after BTIG Initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating on the stock and a price target of $5 per share.

OncoCyte Corp focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, non-invasive, liquid biopsy diagnostics for the early detection of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancers.

OncoCyte shares were trading up 10.06% at $1.97. The stock has a 52-week high of $3.51 and a 52-week low of $1.15.