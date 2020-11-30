Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Jaguar Health And OncoCyte Are Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 30, 2020 3:27pm   Comments
Share:
Why Jaguar Health And OncoCyte Are Trading Higher Today

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ: JAGX) shares are trading higher on Monday after the company announced its plans to develop and commercialize its Crofelemer.

Jaguar Health is a commercial-stage pharmaceuticals company focused on developing novel, sustainably derived gastrointestinal products. The company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals for the marketplace from plants used traditionally in rainforest areas. It operates into two business segments namely Human health and animal health. 

Jaguar Health shares were trading up 56.76% at 33 cents. The stock has a 52-week high of $1.08 and a 52-week low of 18 cents.

OncoCyte (NYSE: OCX) shares are trading higher after BTIG Initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating on the stock and a price target of $5 per share.

OncoCyte Corp focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, non-invasive, liquid biopsy diagnostics for the early detection of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancers.

OncoCyte shares were trading up 10.06% at $1.97. The stock has a 52-week high of $3.51 and a 52-week low of $1.15.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (OCX + JAGX)

12 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
A Look Into Healthcare Sector Value Stocks
12 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Setback For Alkermes, Boston Scientific's Recall, ALX-Zymeworks Oncology Collaboration
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
Earnings Scheduled For November 16, 2020
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Penny Stocks Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com