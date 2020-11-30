Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why These 2 Gaming Stocks Are Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 30, 2020 3:25pm   Comments
Share:
Why These 2 Gaming Stocks Are Trading Higher Today

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ: ELYS) shares are trading higher on Monday after the CEO bought 78,000 shares at an average price of $2.09 per share.

Elys Game Technology is a fast-growing and technologically advanced Sports Betting and i-Gaming full-service providers in the regulated business to business and business to consumer markets. It focuses on driving results for casino and leisure gaming operators with retail and digital solutions for Europe, North America and around the globe.

Elys Game Technology shares were up 19.62% at $2.50. The stock has a 52-week high of $4.50 and a 52-week low of $1.09.

GameStop (NYSE: GME) shares are trading higher amid the recent launch of next-gen gaming consoles.

GameStop is a U.S. multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and services retailer. GameStop sells new and second-hand video game hardware, physical and digital video game software, and video game accessories, mainly through GameStop, EB Games, and Micromania stores and international e-commerce sites.

GameStop shares were trading up 9.33% at $17.58. The stock has a 52-week high of $19.42 and a 52-week low of $2.57.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GME + ELYS)

PreMarket Prep Stock Of The Day: GameStop
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
46 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Return On Capital Employed Overview: GameStop
12 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com