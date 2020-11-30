Why These 2 Gaming Stocks Are Trading Higher Today

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ: ELYS) shares are trading higher on Monday after the CEO bought 78,000 shares at an average price of $2.09 per share.

Elys Game Technology is a fast-growing and technologically advanced Sports Betting and i-Gaming full-service providers in the regulated business to business and business to consumer markets. It focuses on driving results for casino and leisure gaming operators with retail and digital solutions for Europe, North America and around the globe.

Elys Game Technology shares were up 19.62% at $2.50. The stock has a 52-week high of $4.50 and a 52-week low of $1.09.

GameStop (NYSE: GME) shares are trading higher amid the recent launch of next-gen gaming consoles.

GameStop is a U.S. multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and services retailer. GameStop sells new and second-hand video game hardware, physical and digital video game software, and video game accessories, mainly through GameStop, EB Games, and Micromania stores and international e-commerce sites.

GameStop shares were trading up 9.33% at $17.58. The stock has a 52-week high of $19.42 and a 52-week low of $2.57.